Liveupdated1717423241

Hunter Biden trial live updates: First son’s federal gun charges case begins with jury selection

President Joe Biden’s son is accused of having purchased firearm while using crack cocaine in 2018

Gustaf Kilander
Washington DC
Monday 03 June 2024 15:00
Jury selection begins in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Hunter Biden’s trial on federal gun charges began with jury selection in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday.

The son of President Joe Biden stands accused of having bought a handgun on 12 October 2018 while being an active user of crack cocaine.

The prosecutors will be relying on Biden’s memoir to make the case that he was a drug user when he bought a handgun at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington on 12 October 2018.

While Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, didn’t mention buying a firearm in his memoir Beautiful Things, he did outline his drug use. Prosecutors have called the book “incriminating.”

The prosecution has noted that they possibly plan on attempting to prove that Biden used illegal drugs by pointing to texts he sent at the time.

A number of those text messages came from an iCloud account they got access to via a subpoena and others were sourced from a laptop that Biden is reported to have left at a repair shop and never returned to collect.

1717423202

PHOTOS: Biden family members arrive at court on opening day of trial

Jill Biden arrives at the federal court on the opening day of the trial of Hunter Biden
Jill Biden arrives at the federal court on the opening day of the trial of Hunter Biden (REUTERS)
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives at the federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, on the opening day of his trial on criminal gun charges
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives at the federal court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden, on the opening day of his trial on criminal gun charges (REUTERS)
Ashley Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington
Ashley Biden arrives ahead of Hunter Biden's trial at federal court, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington (AP)
Gustaf Kilander3 June 2024 15:00
1717422883

‘Happy Birthday’: Hunter shares joke with first lady in court

Gustaf Kilander3 June 2024 14:54
1717422831

Statement from President Joe Biden

I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.

Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us.

A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean.

As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength.

Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.

Joe Biden
Gustaf Kilander3 June 2024 14:53
1717422737

Jill Biden turns up to support Hunter at his gun trial in Delaware

First Lady Jill Biden turned up for Hunter Biden’s trial in Delaware on Monday on charges that he purchased a firearm while allegedly being an active drug user.

The trial began with jury selection on Monday and is expected to last between three and six days.

The prosecutors will be relying on Biden’s memoir to make the case that he was a drug user when he bought a handgun at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington on 12 October 2018.

Jill Biden turns up to support Hunter at his gun trial in Delaware

President’s son stands accused of buying firearm in October 2018 while being an active drug user

Gustaf Kilander3 June 2024 14:52
1717422682

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog on Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial.

Gustaf Kilander3 June 2024 14:51

