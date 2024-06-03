✕ Close Jury selection begins in Hunter Biden’s gun trial

Hunter Biden’s trial on federal gun charges began with jury selection in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday.

The son of President Joe Biden stands accused of having bought a handgun on 12 October 2018 while being an active user of crack cocaine.

The prosecutors will be relying on Biden’s memoir to make the case that he was a drug user when he bought a handgun at StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in Wilmington on 12 October 2018.

While Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, didn’t mention buying a firearm in his memoir Beautiful Things, he did outline his drug use. Prosecutors have called the book “incriminating.”

The prosecution has noted that they possibly plan on attempting to prove that Biden used illegal drugs by pointing to texts he sent at the time.

A number of those text messages came from an iCloud account they got access to via a subpoena and others were sourced from a laptop that Biden is reported to have left at a repair shop and never returned to collect.