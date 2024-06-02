Trump supporters call for riots, violence in wake of guilty verdict - Live
Hardcore supporters of the former president are calling for violence against the jurors who convicted him
Hardcore Donald Trump supporters are calling for riots, insurrection, and assassination after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Trump became the first US president to be criminally convicted on Thursday, but said he would “continue to fight” the decision. He will have 30 days to do following his sentencing on July 11.
In messages seen by The Independent, and others reported by Reuters, Trump die-hards on social media are calling for violence in the wake of the verdict.
“Find the jurors. All of them. Take no prisoners,” wrote one user on a Trump-focused message board.
“Just give them the rope,” said another, in an explicit reference to lynching. “The time for talking has long gone. Let them swing outside the courthouse.”
Meanwhile, Trump gave a rambling speech at Trump Tower on Friday, blasting the US as a “fascist state.”
A jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of an election conspiracy that involved covering up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose story of an affair threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.
Hardcore followers of Donald Trump are calling for riots, insurrection, and assassination after he was criminally convicted of falsifying business records on Thursday.
A New York jury found the former president guilty on 34 counts of falsifying records to cover up payments to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a conspiracy to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.
Republican politicians widely refused to accept the verdict from the Manhattan trial, decrying the process as “rigged”, “corrupt”, “ridiculous”, and “bulls***”.
Jack Smith makes another request for Trump gag in secret documents case
Special counsel Jack Smith has again asked a Florida federal judge to block Donald Trump from making statements that could harm law enforcement officials in his secret documents case.
Trump joins TikTok after trying to ban it as president
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has joined TikTok, the short video social media platform that is owned by China-based tech giant ByteDance and that he tried to ban as president, ahead of the US elections in November.
Politico, which first reported the news, said he posted a launch video on his account on Saturday night. The video showed Trump greeting fans at an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight in Newark, New Jersey.
The account, President Donald J. Trump with the address @realdonaldtrump, had more than 450,000 followers by 0800 GMT.
ByteDance is challenging in courts a US law that came into effect in April requiring it to sell TikTok by next January or face a ban. The White House says it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national security grounds, but not a ban on TikTok.
TikTok has argued that it will not share US user data with the Chinese government and that it has taken substantial measures to protect the privacy of its users.
Trump's attempt to ban TikTok in 2020 when he was president was blocked by the courts. He said in March that the platform was a national security threat but also that a ban on it would hurt some young people and only strengthen Meta Platforms' Facebook, which he has strongly criticized.
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign joined the app in February.
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani’s reaction to guilty verdict in Trump’s trial
ICYMI: Jim Jordan wants to drag Manhattan DA before Congress after guilty Trump verdict
The day after Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony charges, a House panel led by Trump ally Jim Jordan called for the district attorney who prosecuted the former president to testify before Congress next month.
The House Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government announced on X that it would demand that New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office built the case against Mr Trump, appear before the subcommittee on 13 June. Mr Jordan also serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which houses the subcommittee.
The announcement came after a jury in New York found Mr Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to corruptly influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. The verdict made Mr Trump the first former president to be convicted of a felony.
ANALYSIS: Trump is now a convicted felon. That will actually matter in November
Whether it was by luck or some other means, Donald Trump has spent his entire life evading consequences, moving through the world with impunity and accusing others of being criminals when his own conduct was called out.
Bill Maher responds to Trump’s comment: ‘If they do it to me, this could happen to anyone’
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after father’s historic criminal conviction: ‘I love you dad’
Ivanka Trump has broken her silence and spoken out in support of her father after the former president’s historic criminal conviction at his hush money trial in New York.
The former first daughter, who also served as a special advisor during Donald Trump’s time in office, posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram, shortly after her father was found guilty of all felony charges on Thursday.
‘34 is now my favorite number’: Stephen King and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump guilty verdict
Celebrities have not been shy reacting to Donald Trump being found guilty on all 34 felony counts, marking the first-ever criminal conviction of an American president, with one notable saying ‘34 is now my favorite number.’
Trump is still expected to campaign once again for the White House in this year’s upcoming election, a fact horror author Stephen King noted on X/Twitter with the message: “The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon.”
ICYMI: Speaker Mike Johnson calls for Supreme Court to ‘step in’ after Trump’s historic conviction
Mike Johnson, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has responded to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict at his hush money trial by calling for the Supreme Court to intervene in the appeals process.
Trump became the first former president in US history to be criminally convicted on Thursday after he was found guilty on all 34 counts against him. A Manhattan jury unanimously agreed that he had falsified business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to coverup the story of their alleged affair in the runup to the 2016 election.
