Even Joe Rogan thinks South Park’s mocking of Donald Trump was funny: ‘There’s so much madness’
The Joe Rogan Experience host praises co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for achieving what he described as the ‘highest level of not giving a f***’
Joe Rogan could barely keep it together as he described South Park’s scathing season premiere that depicted Donald Trump in bed with Satan.
The podcasting heavyweight kicked off his latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with former CIA officer Mike Baker by diving into the show’s takedown of the president – and the wider “chaos” engulfing his administration.
“There’s so much chaos, so much madness,” Rogan said on Friday. “Did you see the South Park episode... They did a Donald Trump one with Satan.”
Just days after sealing a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount, South Park kicked off its 27th season on Wednesday with “Sermon of the Mount.”
It featured a cartoon Trump – with a real photo of his face – cuddling in bed with the figure of Satan, who comments on the size of his manhood.
The episode also took a jab at the recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Trump’s latest string of lawsuits, including his legal battle with Paramount over the editing of an interview with former vice president Kamala Harris.
“It’s f***ing hilarious,” Rogan continued, bursting into fits of laughter, adding they have reached the “highest level of not giving a f***.”
“It’s the greatest show of all time,” he said.
After endorsing Trump in the 2024 election, Rogan has expressed growing frustration towards the president and his administration’s activity.
He has called the recent spate of Immigration Customs Enforcement raids on migrant workers “insane” and “horrific” and said that the Justice Department is treating the U.S. public like “babies” over the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.
After the episode aired, an administration source told Deadline that Trump had been left “seething over the childish attack.”
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers described South Park as a “fourth-rate” show that was “hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”
“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak,” he said.
With mock sincerity, Trey Parker shot back at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and joked that he and co-creator Matt Stone were “terribly sorry.”
He revealed that the final episode was completed just three days before airing, and that it took four days to decide against blurring Trump’s penis in one of the more outrageous scenes.
