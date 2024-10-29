Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Joe Rogan has revealed the two conditions demanded by Kamala Harris’s campaign which he claims caused plans for the vice president to appear on his podcast to fall apart.

Rogan welcomed Donald Trump to his Austin, Texas, studio on Friday to film a three-hour-long recording of the Joe Rogan Experience – an interview that culminated in the former president being several hours late for his own planned rally in Michigan.

Harris had also been expected to appear on the podcast at some point but, last Thursday, her spokesperson Ian Sams said that scheduling difficulties meant it would not be doable. “We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast. Unfortunately it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this... period of the campaign,” Sams told MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes.

On Tuesday morning, Rogan revealed that the vice president’s campaign had set out conditions for an interview – and appeared to suggest that it still isn’t entirely off the table.

He said that the Harris campaign expected him to travel to the Democratic presidential candidate’s location and that the interview could only last for one hour.

“Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour,” he wrote on X.

Joe Rogan sat down with Donald Trump on Friday in his Austin, Texas, studio ( Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube )

“I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being.”

With November 5 just a week away, Rogan concluded: “I really hope we can make it happen.”

Rogan had previously declined to have Trump on his show, calling him “an existential threat to democracy,” but revealed he was swayed after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Trump sat down with Rogan to discuss everything from the January 6 Capitol riot to whether there is extraterrestrial life as he continues to attempt to court young male voters.

Donald Trump arrived three hours late to a campaign event after sitting down with Joe Rogan on Friday ( Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube )

During the interview, Rogan – the world’s most popular podcaster – and Trump also discussed the possibility of Harris appearing on the podcast.

“She was supposed to do it and she might still do it. I hope she does,” Rogan told Trump. “I will talk to her like a human being. I would try to have a conversation with her.”

He added: “That was my goal. Having her on, trying to get her to express herself.”

The former president’s appearance proved wildly popular, generating over 37 million views on YouTube since its release, despite grievances – including from Rogan – over search issues on the streaming platform.

“For some searches on Monday the original 3-hour interview didn’t appear prominently,” YouTube told Variety.

The Independent has contacted the Harris campaign for further information.