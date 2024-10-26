Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of being “out partying” with Beyonce while war was going on in the Middle East, after being three hours late to a rally in Michigan because of a podcast recording.

The former president was due to address crowds in Traverse City at 7.30pm local time but did not take to the stage until around 10.30pm. He delivered the news of his tardiness via video from his plane that was projected at the site of the rally – explaining that he had been busy recording a podcast with Joe Rogan in Texas, some 1,500 miles away.

“We’re stepping on the gas, but it’s all about winning so we had to spend some time with people, a lot of people actually... we’re gonna have a good time tonight. See you soon,” he said. Scores of people were seen leaving the venue following the announcement.

After finally taking to the stage, Trump apologized to his fans. “I am so sorry... We got so tied up, and I figured you wouldn’t mind too much because we’re trying to win,” he said.

“I got interviewed by a great guy. I didn’t know him too well, but I got to know him because it was the longest interview I’ve ever done in my life. Joe Rogan – a good guy – you know, it’s quite something, and we had some other things, really important [things], and I said, you know, we’re gonna get this stuff done.

Trump apologized to supporters after arriving to his rally in Michigan three hours late ( REUTERS )

“And my people came to me, ‘Sir, we could cancel our evening event, I’m sure the people wouldn’t mind.’ I said, ‘Are you crazy? I’m not canceling! No way!”

After wrapping his apology, the former president immediately launched into an attack on Harris, telling crowds: “You got a little dose of bad management. You got a little dose of incompetent people.”

Earlier on Friday reports emerged that Israel had launched targeted missile strikes against Iran.

“You know where she is tonight? She’s out partying,” Trump said. “So Israel is attacking. We got a war going on, and she’s out partying. At least we’re working to make America great again. That’s what we’re doing.”

On Friday Harris held her own campaign rally, focused on women’s reproductive rights, in Texas with music superstar Beyonce.

The former president was due to address crowds in Traverse City at 7.30pm local time, but did not take to the stage until around 10.30pm ( REUTERS )

“She’s at a dance party with Beyonce,” Trump told his crowds.

Trump went on to reel off the methods of attack the Harris campaign had allegedly taken against him. “Kamala Harris is leading a hate campaign. Got a new thing, you know?” he said. “I think now they’re calling me a dictator.”

“So they started off where I was a dictator. None of it worked. And they went to, he’s an evil genius – that didn’t work. Then they went, he’s a dumb son of a b**** – that didn’t last long, that didn’t last too long. Then they went back to the dictator stuff.

“They don’t know what they’re doing, those poor people, those poor lost souls. They’re like lost souls.”

Elsewhere on Friday, Kamala Harris was joined by Beyonce at a rally in Houston, Texas ( AP )

Harris recently said she believed her political rival was a “fascist,” following reports that Trump had once told White House officials he “needed generals like Hitler.” Such reports were later confirmed by his former chief of staff John Kelly.

At another point in the rally in Michigan, the former president halted his remarks to let medics help a rally-goer, suggesting crowds might like to listen to a song while they waited.

“Should we listen to a nice song while we wait? Okay, Ave Maria by Pavarotti,” he said. “I want The doctors to take their time.”

The former president stood onstage swaying to the music, before beginning again. He has previously played the song for attendees at a Town Hall, instead of taking questions.