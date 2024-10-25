✕ Close Bruce Springsteen calls Trump ‘an American tyrant’ as he serenades crowd at Kamala Harris rally

Donald Trump repeated his familiar rhetoric and misinformation about immigration and the US–Mexico border and praised Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin at a rally in Austin, Texas.

“Putin and the whole group, Kim Jong Un, they’re tough guys out there. They’re tough and they’re smart and they’re street wise and they’re at the top of their game,” Trump told rallygoers.

The former president is known to praise dictators. Thirteen former Trump administration officials have issued an open letter expressing their agreement with ex-chief of staff John Kelly’s assessment of the former president as a fascist.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris will appear alongside pop superstar Beyonce in Houston, Texas, later today as she focuses on the future of reproductive rights.

The Democrat held a start-studded rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday where she was joined by Barack Obama, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen, the latter serenading her supporters and denouncing Trump as an “American tyrant”.

At his own rally in Las Vegas yesterday, Trump falsely claimed that Harris had “absolutely bombed” in Georgia, before spewing fresh bile about his opponent and immigrants.

He had earlier called America “a garbage can for the world” in Arizona.