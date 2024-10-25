Election 2024 live: Trump issues new threat to enemies as he praises dictators ahead of Harris rally in Houston
Trump and Harris campaign in Texas with pop superstar Beyoncé set to star with VP, after Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen and other celebrities stumped for her in Georgia
Donald Trump repeated his familiar rhetoric and misinformation about immigration and the US–Mexico border and praised Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin at a rally in Austin, Texas.
“Putin and the whole group, Kim Jong Un, they’re tough guys out there. They’re tough and they’re smart and they’re street wise and they’re at the top of their game,” Trump told rallygoers.
The former president is known to praise dictators. Thirteen former Trump administration officials have issued an open letter expressing their agreement with ex-chief of staff John Kelly’s assessment of the former president as a fascist.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris will appear alongside pop superstar Beyonce in Houston, Texas, later today as she focuses on the future of reproductive rights.
The Democrat held a start-studded rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday where she was joined by Barack Obama, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen, the latter serenading her supporters and denouncing Trump as an “American tyrant”.
At his own rally in Las Vegas yesterday, Trump falsely claimed that Harris had “absolutely bombed” in Georgia, before spewing fresh bile about his opponent and immigrants.
He had earlier called America “a garbage can for the world” in Arizona.
Ahead of Michigan rally Trump plays video attacking... Biden
Ahead of his appearance in Traverse City, Michigan, Donald Trump played a video clip showing his wins over Joe Biden.
The former president has not been competing with Biden since July, when the president dropped out in favor of Kamala Harris.
Trump sits for Joe Rogan podcast ahead of rally in Michigan
Donald Trump has sat down to record an episode of wildly popular podcast The Joe Rogan experience, ahead of his rally in Michigan this evening.
The former president is reportedly recording the podcast – which boasts 14.5 million Spotify followers and 17.5 million YouTube subscribers – in Rogan’s studio in Austin, Texas.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is set to be joined by singer Beyonce onstage at a rally in Houston.
Leonardo DiCaprio shares presidential endorsement as 2024 election approaches
Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election, arguing that her rival Donald Trump “continues to deny the facts” and “deny the science” around climate change.
The Oscar-winning actor, 49, previously endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Kevin EG Perry has the full story:
Chinese hackers reportedly targeted data on phones used by Trump and Vance
Donald Trump and JD Vance may have been among a number of people targeted by Chinese hackers, who have gained access to US communications networks, according to a new report.
Investigators from national security agencies including the FBI are working to establish the scope of the data breach and determine whether the hackers could have gained access to text messages, or other comms sent through unencrypted channels.
Read more here:
Trump again pushes no taxes - for anyone!
Experts on both sides of the aisle have criticized his ideas as mathematically unworkable and damaging to the economy, The New York Times noted. Legislators are unlikely to end the income tax even if Republicans gain control of Congress, even as tariffs and tax cuts have been some of the top issues pushed by Trump.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
ICYMI: Ex-Trump administration officials sign open letter backing John Kelly’s claims
A group of former Trump administration officials has penned an open letter backing his former chief of staff John Kelly, after he warned that the former president meets the definition of “a fascist.”
In the explosive letter, the 13 former aides highlight the “danger” of a potential second Trump term, saying: “This is who Donald Trump is.”
Rhian Lubin reports.
Former head of RNC claps back at Trump
Michael Steele, a Catholic and former chairman of the Republican National Committee, has responded to Donald Trump’s latest diatribe about Catholics who might vote for Kamala Harris.
Recently, the former president has repeated a bizarre accusation that Catholics are being persecuted by the Democrats, which is especially odd given President Joe Biden is a devout follower of the faith.
Today in Texas he began the same diatribe only to get distracted. Trump said: “Anybody that votes as a Catholic for this, this horrible candidate that can’t put two sentences together— she can’t speak. She can’t put two sentences together.”
Steele posted the clip on X, adding: “As a Catholic…I heard you speak…you couldn’t put one sentence together @DonaldTrump, so I voted for @KamalaHarris.”
He also linked to a post from yesterday in which he explained his vote, writing: “In 2020, I reminded my fellow citizens that the ballot was how we restore the soul of our nation.
“Today, we are asked once again to make a choice, between a darker version of ourselves, or a more hopeful future for our children and grandchildren.
“I choose the love of my country over my party. I choose the noble responsibility of my civic duty. I choose my conscience because it reminds me of what I value as a citizen. I choose to stand with my neighbors against those who would lie to them, undermine their freedoms, turn neighbor against neighbor for the sake of one man. I choose a leader who, despite our political differences, values us more than herself.
“Today I voted for @KamalaHarris, because I choose hope.”
Stephen A Smith spars with Fox News’ Hannity over Trump’s mental state
Stephen A Smith sparred with Sean Hannity live on air when the Fox News host launched into a strong defense of Donald Trump’s mental state.
The ESPN First Take host appeared on Fox News Hannity on Thursday evening soon after Trump made a campaign stop in Nevada, Las Vegas.
During the live segment, it wasn’t long before the two TV personalities exchanged barbs on the presidential candidates’ behalfs.
James Liddell has the story.
5th Circuit rules ballots must be received by Election Day per federal law
The 5th Circuit has ruled that ballots must be received by Election Day and state laws allowing them to arrive later are preempted by federal law. 18 states plus the District of Columbia count ballots received after that day. This decision would override those laws.
However, Kyle Cheney of Politico notes: “Though the circuit decision could theoretically impact this election cycle significantly, the panel left the decision on whether to apply it to this election cycle up to the district court judge who initially ruled the other way.”
