Watch live: Biden closes APEC summit with leaders retreat

Holly Patrick
Friday 17 November 2023 13:33
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders retreat to close the summit on Friday, 17 November.

The US president will officially transfer APEC chair to president Dina Boluarte of Peru.

It comes after Mr Biden hosted a bilateral meeting with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, following a four-day diplomatic push with China as well as other Pacific nations.

This week, Mr Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping had what both countries called their “most productive meeting” to date as they spoke to each other face-to-face for the first time in a year.

Following their talks on Wednesday, Mr Biden called Mr Xi a “dictator” in an off-the-cuff remark.

“Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Mr Biden said as he walked away from a stage.

Mr Biden also used the term in June, prompting the Chinese foreign ministry to describe the comment as “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”

