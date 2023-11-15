Watch live: Biden speaks after meeting Xi Jinping for first time in a year

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden holds a press conference after his meeting with Xi Jinping to discuss US-China relations in San Francisco on Wednesday, 15 November.

The US president and his Chinese counterpart held talks that were hoped to ease friction between the two countries over military conflicts, drug-trafficking and artificial intelligence.

Xi last visited the US in person in 2017 and this is the first conversation between the two leaders in a year.

Biden and Xi were expected to discuss Taiwan, the South China Sea, the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea, and human rights on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Demonstrators for and against China’s ruling Communist Party lined the route from the airport to the conference site.

Prior to the meeting, White House spokesperson John Kirby said it was hoped the talks would be “a precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward.”