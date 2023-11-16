Watch live: Biden speaks at APEC CEO summit after China talks
Watch live as Joe Biden speaks at the APEC CEO summit on Thursday, 16 November, after talks with Xi Jinping this week.
Among those speaking today will be John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.
It comes after US president and his Chinese counterpart had their "most productive meeting" to date, according to both sides, as saw each other face-to-face for the first time in a year.
In an off-the-cuff remark, Mr Biden called Mr Xi a "dictator" following four hours of talks on Wednesday.
Mr Biden also used the term in June, prompting the Chinese foreign ministry to describe the comment as "extremely absurd and irresponsible."
"Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours," Mr Biden said as he walked away from the stage.
