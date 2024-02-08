Special Counsel won’t charge Joe Biden for ‘willfully’ holding onto classified documents: Latest updates
Special counsel Robert Hur released his report on Thursday from the investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified Obama-era materials at two locations tied to the president
President Joe Biden will not face charges for “willfully” holding onto classified documents after he left office as vice president, according to a report released by Special counsel Robert Hur.
On Thursday, Mr Hur released his report from the investigation into his alleged mishandling of classified Obama-era materials at two locations tied to the president.
In the report, Mr Hur said that Mr Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen”.
These materials included: “marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and notebooks containing Mr Biden’s handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods”.
However, the report concluded that Mr Biden should not face criminal charges.
Mr Hur was appointed to lead the investigation after classified documents was found at his former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC, and in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
Following the discovery, Mr Biden cooperated with investigators – unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, who is now facing charges for his mishandling of classified documents since leaving the White House.
“THIS HAS NOW PROVEN TO BE A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL SELECTIVE PROSECUTION,” Mr Trump said in a statement. “the Biden Documents Case is 100 times different and more severe than mine. I did nothing wrong, and I cooperated far more.”
The Special Counsel’s investigation emphasized President Joe Biden’s cooperation with their investigation.
“And [Biden’s] cooperation with our investigation, including by reporting to the government that the Afghanistan documents were in his Delaware garage, will likely convince some jurors that he made an innocent mistake, rather than acting willfully - that is, with intent to break the law - as the statute requires.”
In addition to charges regarding the files themselves, Mr Trump currently faces charges of “false statements and representations” and “conspiracy to obstruct justice” in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. He has pled not guilty to all charges
Special counsel says Biden is ‘elderly man with poor memory’ and can’t recall when his son died
Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed in his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents that the president has a poor memory and at times could not recall when he was vice president or when his son, Beau Biden, died.
In his report, released on Thursday, Mr Hur declined to prosecute Mr Biden for his mishandling of classified documents – saying that the president would likely present himself to a jury as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.
But Mr Biden’s poor memory was evident to Mr Hur who mentioned multiple times in his report that the president failed to recall specific dates or times.
Ariana Baio has more...
House GOP group claims 'double standard’
The Republicans of the House Judiciary Committee condemned the investigation’s recommendation against charges.
“Special Counsel Robert Hur recommends no criminal charges against President Biden in classified documents case,” the group posted on X. “Despite the fact that Hur acknowledges Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. DOUBLE STANDARD.”
While not explicitly stated, it’s likely the post is referring to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents case, in which a grand jury indicted the former president.
President says he’s ‘pleased’ with results of investigation
Mr Biden praised the results of the investigation and emphasized his cooperation with Special Counsel Robert Hur in a statement Thursday.
“I cooperated completely, threw up no roadblocks, and sought no delays,” Mr Biden said. “In fact, I was so determined to give the Special Counsel what they needed that I went forward with five hours of in-person interviews over two days on October 8th and 9th of last year, even though Israel had just been attacked on October 7th and I was in the middle of handling an international crisis.”
Investigation says Biden’s memory has ‘significant limitations'
Robert Hur’s report alleged that President Joe Biden appeared to have “significant limitations” to his memories.
“Mr. Biden’s memory also appeared to have significant limitations...Mr. Biden’s recorded conversations with [Mark] Zwonitzer from 2017 are often painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries.”
Mark Zwontizer was Mr Biden’s ghostwriter for his 2017 memoir.
“In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden’s memory was worse,” the report said. “He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended...and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began...He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”
Personal Counsel to Joe Biden gives statement on investigation
Bob Bauer, personal counsel to President Joe Biden, criticised the investigation in a statement Thursday.
“The Special Counsel could not refrain from investigative excess, perhaps unsurprising given the intense pressures of the current political environment,” Mr Bauer said in a statement. “Whatever the impact of those pressures on the final Report, it flouts [Department of Justice] regulations and norms.” Mr Bauer also said Mr Biden gave his “unprecedented” cooperation to the investigation.
“The Special Counsel also noted the President’s complete cooperation, including the President’s unprecedented decision to open up every room of his family home and beach house to comprehensive FBI searches as well as a voluntary interview conducted over two days,” Mr Bauer said.
Special Counsel to President Biden commends lack of charges, disagrees with some parts of document
Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to President Joe Biden, gave a statement following the release of prosecutor Robert Hur’s report.
“As the Special Counsel report acknowledges, mistakes when packing documents at the end of an Administration or when Members of Congress leave office are unfortunately a common occurrence,” Mr Sauber said in a statement. “It’s happened with every Administration, Republican and Democrat, for the past 50 years. Now that this investigation has concluded, President Biden plans to take new, substantive action to help prevent such mistakes in the future and will announce it soon.”
“We disagree with a number of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the Special Counsel’s report,” Mr Sauber continued. “Nonetheless, the most important decision the Special Counsel made—that no charges are warranted—is firmly based on the facts and evidence.”
President Joe Biden “wilfully” held on to classified materials that were discovered at his home in Delaware and the office of a think tank in Washington DC, a special prosecutor appointed by the attorney general found in a report released on Thursday.
But the prosecutor, Robert Hur, did not recommend that Mr Biden face criminal charges or anywhere close to the kind of judgement that the agency is seeking against Donald Trump, the former president and likely 2024 opponent to Mr Biden who is accused of mishandling documents and displaying them to guests.
