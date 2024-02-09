Biden mixes up Mexico and Egypt at surprise presser to address claims of memory loss

Biden confuses presidents of Mexico and Egypt at surprise presser to address claims over memory loss: Live
Special counsel Robert Hur released his report on Thursday from the investigation into the alleged mishandling of classified Obama-era materials at two locations tied to the president
Biden addresses special counsel classified documents report
An angry and animated President Joe Biden hit back at a Republican prosecutor’s claim that his memory is faulty, during a last-minute and at-times chaotic press conference on Thursday.
The president hit out parts of the report released by Special Counsel Robert Hur, released earlier, and became enfuriated at a suggestion that he did not remember what year his late son, Beau Biden, had died from brain cancer. “How the hell dare he raise that?” he said.
Later, while making reference to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he appeared to confuse Mexico with Egypt, saying “The president of Mexico did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced to open the gate.”
Mr Hur’s report concluded that Mr Biden will not face charges for “willfully” holding onto classified documents after he left office as vice president.
It stated that Mr Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen”. The materials included documents on military policy in Afghanistan and handwritten notes on national security.
The report also speculated that Mr Biden would present himself to the jury as an “elderly man with poor memory” if hit with criminal charges.
In pictures: Classified documents found in Biden's garage and home
Check out some of the key photos from Robert Hur’s report, from The Independent’s Ariana Baio:
In pictures: Classified documents found in Biden's garage and home
Special counsel released report after a year-long investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents
Biden mixes up Mexico and Egypt at surprise presser to address claims of memory loss
President Joe Biden appeared to confuse Mexico with Egypt, in a press conference on Thursday called to refute allegations of his poor memory.
Mike Bedigan has the full story:
Biden mixes up Mexico and Egypt at surprise presser to address claims of memory loss
‘The president of Mexico did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced to open the gate,’ the president said
Analysis: Joe Biden just denied he was mentally unfit – then made things even worse
In the wake of the classified documents report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, the president sought to convince voters there were no problems with his memory. Instead, Joe Biden did exactly what his team had been hoping to avoid, writes John Bowden in Washington DC.
Read his full report here:
Joe Biden just tried to deny he was mentally unfit – but he made a glaring mistake
Analysis: In the wake of the classified documents report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, the president sought to convince voters there were no problems with his memory. Instead, Joe Biden did exactly what his team had been hoping to avoid, writes John Bowden in Washington DC
ICYMI: Personal counsel to Joe Biden responds to report
Bob Bauer, personal counsel to President Joe Biden, criticised the investigation in a statement Thursday.
“The Special Counsel could not refrain from investigative excess, perhaps unsurprising given the intense pressures of the current political environment,” Mr Bauer said in a statement. “Whatever the impact of those pressures on the final Report, it flouts [Department of Justice] regulations and norms.” Mr Bauer also said Mr Biden gave his “unprecedented” cooperation to the investigation.
“The Special Counsel also noted the President’s complete cooperation, including the President’s unprecedented decision to open up every room of his family home and beach house to comprehensive FBI searches as well as a voluntary interview conducted over two days,” Mr Bauer said.
In pictures: Joe Biden’s dramatic surprise press conference
ANALYSIS: Joe Biden took Afghanistan notes he believed were ‘the most important decisions’ from his vice presidency
The actual contents of the president’s classified stash appear to have been wholly centred on, in retrospect, one of the key moments of the Obama-Biden administration. In 2009, the Democratic president undertook a controversial decision to surge troops to Afghanistan in the hopes of driving Taliban forces out of the country entirely; a decision which many saw as an about-face given Barack Obama’s campaign promise to end the war in Iraq. Mr Biden was one of the loudest voices against that decision at the time, a view which appears vindicated given the Taliban’s takeover of the country in 2021 after Donald Trump began a withdrawal of US contractors and military forces in the final year of his presidency. And the materials the president “removed from the ordinary flow of paper” at the White House were split into two categories: His own, personal, handwritten notes detailing his thinking at the time; and actual documents marked with clear classification labels. One specific document found by FBI agents was a handwritten memo penned by Mr Biden for then-President Obama summing up his arguments against the 2009 troop surge.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden retained these documents because he saw them as a central part of his legacy in the White House, investigators wrote in the report.
“Mr. Biden had a strong motive to keep the classified Afghanistan documents. He believed President Obama’s 2009 troop surge was a mistake on par with Vietnam. He wanted record to show that he was right about Afghanistan; that his critics were wrong; and that he had opposed President Obama’s mistaken decision forcefully when it was made-that his judgment was sound when it mattered most,” read the Hur report.
But some were stored unceremoniously and in a clearly unsecured fashion in the Biden household, wrote investigators.
Read more about the key takeaways from the report:
Classified documents kept by dog bed and memory troubles: Takeaways from Biden report
Special counsel raises serious concerns while drawing distinctions between actions of Biden and Trump
Biden isn’t the only US politician to make Middle-Eastern mix-up
President Biden is not the only one to have made Middle-Eastern mix-ups.
Last week, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appeared to confuse Iran with Israel while appearing live on Meet the Press...
Read the full report from Special Counsel Robert Hur
Watch: President Biden mixes up Mexico and Egypt while addressing hostage situation
ANALYSIS: Biden’s ghostwriter deleted audio recordings after appointment of special prosecutor
This was a serious revelation: Joe Biden’s ghostwriter for his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” Mark Zwonitzer, “deleted digital audio recordings of his conversations with Mr. Biden” after “learning of Special Counsel Hur’s appointment”. The report goes on to stress that the recordings had major evidentiary value. FBI investigators who received a laptop Mr Zwonitzer voluntarily turned over were, however, able to recover the recordings and the author himself turned over “near-verbatim transcripts he made of some of the recordings”, which investigators said he made no attempts to destroy.
For that latter reason, Mr Zwonitzer was not recommended to be charged either; investigators wrote that the “available evidence cannot establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Zwonitzer did so with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence this federal investigation.”
Read more on the top four takeaways from the report:
Classified documents kept by dog bed and memory troubles: Takeaways from Biden report
Special counsel raises serious concerns while drawing distinctions between actions of Biden and Trump
