Special Counsel Robert Hur revealed in his report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents that the president has a poor memory and at times could not recall when he was vice president or when his son, Beau Biden, died.

In his report, released on Thursday, Mr Hur declined to prosecute Mr Biden for his mishandling of classified documents – saying that the president would likely present himself to a jury as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory”.

But Mr Biden’s poor memory was evident to Mr Hur who mentioned multiple times in his report that the president failed to recall specific dates or times.

“In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden’s memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ("if it was 2013 - when did I stop being Vice President?"), and forgetting on the second day of the interview when his term began ("in 2009, am I still Vice President?"),” the report alleges.

It adds: “He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died. And his memory appeared hazy when describing the Afghanistan debate that was once so important to him.”

Mr Hur’s report comes after an approximately year-long investigation into Mr Biden’s handling of classified documents. Boxes of documents were found at the president’s Delaware home as well as his former Washington DC office.

