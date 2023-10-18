Who are the 22 House Republicans who took down Jim Jordan on second ballot?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Jim Jordan is refusing to drop his speakership bid even after losing two votes on the floor of the House.

“We got 200 votes. We picked up some today, a couple of them dropped off but they voted for me before, I think they’ll come back again. So we’ll keep talking to members, keep working on it,” Mr Jordan told the press, according to Politico.

On Wednesday, 22 Republicans voted against Mr Jordan – up from 20 on Tuesday. Four members joined the anti-Jordan coalition, while two who voted against him in the first vote went back into the fold to support him.

Reps Victoria Spartz and Doug LaMalfa both voted for Mr Jordan after not supporting him on the first ballot.

Rep Gus Bilirakis didn’t attend the vote on Tuesday but showed up on Wednesday to back Mr Jordan.

The vote totals were 199 for Mr Jordan and 212 for Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Mr Jordan received the GOP nomination for the speakership on Friday following Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s failure to gather the support he needed. Mr Scalise chose to end his bid before bringing it to a floor vote.

This comes more than two weeks after the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy when eight House Republicans voted with all the Democrats to remove him from the post after just nine months.

Back in January, it took 15 rounds of voting for Mr McCarthy to become speaker.

These are the Republicans who didn’t vote for Mr Jordan in the second ballot on Wednesday: