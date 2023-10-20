Jim Jordan announces plan to hold third vote for speaker despite losing votes

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) refused to withdraw from his bid to become speaker of the US House of Representatives, announcing instead that he would call for a third vote.

Mr Jordan delivered a defiant press conference where he compared his bid for speaker to the span of time that it took the Wright Brothers’ first flight to the moon landing in 1969.

The co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus who has previously ground the House of Representatives to halt when he helped shut down the government in 2013 and who played a key role in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential presidential election results spoke about the need to resume the business of governing.

“The quickest way to get all this working is to get a speaker elected,” he said. “That's what I hope we can do today.”

Mr Jordan brushed off the fact that he failed to receive the necesary votes to become speaker after a vote on Tuesday and another one on Wednesday. In the second vote, he gained a handful of votes, but more members opposed him.

“You all said we're gonna lose 10 to 15 votes,” he said. “It stayed the same. We picked up a few, we lost a few. I think the ones we lost can come back.”

The conference came after Mr Jordan had an evening bull session with many of the Republicans who opposed his bid, many of them who have expressed displeasure at the fact that a handful of hard-right conservatives voted to eject former speaker Kevin McCarthy and blocked House Majority Leader Steve Scalise from becoming speaker.