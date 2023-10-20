Jim Jordan third speaker vote today after heated House GOP talks: Live

✕ Close Moment Jim Jordan loses second House speaker vote by larger margin than in first round

Rep Jim Jordan is pushing ahead with a third vote to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives today following heated talks among House GOP members on Thursday night.

The Ohio congressman initially announced he was putting a pause on his speakership bid on Thursday, backing a temporary solution to empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry until January in the hopes the Republican party can get its house in order.

But he then backtracked on this hours later, after GOP members rejected that option.

In the closed-door Republican conference meeting, tensions are said to have boiled over among the GOP lawmakers with ousted speaker Rep Kevin McCarthy reportedly screaming at Rep Matt Gaetz and Rep Michael Bost seen “almost lunging at him”.

Despite losing two votes and doubts remaining that he will be able to meet the 217 vote threshold needed to take the gavel, Mr Jordan is now planning to hold a new vote at 10am ET on Friday.

Before the vote, he is planning to hold a press conference at 8am ET.