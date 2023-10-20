Jim Jordan third speaker vote today after heated House GOP talks: Live
Third speaker of the House vote for Jim Jordan to take place today amid doubts over whether he can still find enough support from GOP
Moment Jim Jordan loses second House speaker vote by larger margin than in first round
Rep Jim Jordan is pushing ahead with a third vote to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives today following heated talks among House GOP members on Thursday night.
The Ohio congressman initially announced he was putting a pause on his speakership bid on Thursday, backing a temporary solution to empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry until January in the hopes the Republican party can get its house in order.
But he then backtracked on this hours later, after GOP members rejected that option.
In the closed-door Republican conference meeting, tensions are said to have boiled over among the GOP lawmakers with ousted speaker Rep Kevin McCarthy reportedly screaming at Rep Matt Gaetz and Rep Michael Bost seen “almost lunging at him”.
Despite losing two votes and doubts remaining that he will be able to meet the 217 vote threshold needed to take the gavel, Mr Jordan is now planning to hold a new vote at 10am ET on Friday.
Before the vote, he is planning to hold a press conference at 8am ET.
Next House speaker vote at 10am ET today
Rep Jim Jordan is pushing ahead with a third vote to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives today following heated talks among House GOP members on Thursday night.
Despite losing two votes and doubts remaining that he will be able to meet the 217 vote threshold needed to take the gavel, Mr Jordan is now planning to hold a new vote at 10am ET on Friday.
The Ohio congressman initially announced he was putting a pause on his speakership bid on Thursday, backing a temporary solution to empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry until January in the hopes the Republican party can get its house in order.
But he then backtracked on this hours later, after GOP members rejected that option.
How has he gotten to this point?
Prior to serving in Congress, Mr Jordan attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he became a champion wrestler in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletics Association. Shortly thereafter, he received a master’s degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from Capital University Law School, though he never took the bar exam and never practised law, telling NPR in 2018, “I’m just a wannabe”.
He later served in both chambers of Ohio’s General Assembly before he won a seat in the US Congress in 2006. In the following years, he became one of the loudest voices in the Tea Party movement that served as a backlash to Barack Obama’s presidency.
A product of the Tea Party wave
A product of the Tea Party wave and founder of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, Mr Jordan’s tenure in the House led to the ouster of former speaker John Boehner, which set the stage for Kevin McCarthy’s downfall earlier this month, despite his steadfast support for the speaker.
In addition, as a previous chair of the House Oversight Committee and now the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, he has defended Mr Trump vociferously. Fast-talking, pugnacious and prone to inflammatory rhetoric that veers into outright falsehoods, Mr Jordan often can be seen roaming the halls of the House not wearing a suit jacket.
But he also played a significant role in Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and spreading misinformation since then. He’s faced further scrutiny about whether he refused to report the sexual abuse of wrestlers he coached while at the Ohio State University.
Jim Jordan is a conservative hellraiser in the House. Now he’s Trump’s top choice for speaker
Early in the morning of 6 October, former president Donald Trump threw his support behind Rep Jim Jordan in the race to become speaker of the House. The endorsement was not entirely surprising given Mr Jordan, an Ohio congressman, occupied the same lane in the House of Representatives that Mr Trump has as a presidential candidate and president – as an expression of conservatives who were dissatisfied with Republican leadership and a candidate who channelled their rage.
Following the failure of Majority Leader Steve Scalise to get the backing he needed for a vote on the floor of the House, the focus has now returned to Mr Jordan, who was the only challenger to Mr Scalise in the first internal GOP vote on who should be the next speaker. Mr Scalise won that vote 113 to Mr Jordan’s 99.
Mr Jordan backtracked on a pause on his speakership bid on Thursday (19 October), announcing in the afternoon that the members of the House GOP had rejected a temporary solution to empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry until January.
If Jim Jordan fails, who’s the next House speaker?
Rep Jim Jordan backtracked on a pause on his speakership bid on Thursday (19 October), announcing in the afternoon that the members of the House GOP had rejected a temporary solution to empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry until January.
“We made the pitch to members on the resolution as a way to lower the temperature and get back to work. We decided that wasn’t where we’re gonna go. I’m still running for speaker and I plan to go the floor and get the votes and win this race,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.
Who’s next in line?
If Mr Jordan is unable to grasp the House speaker gavel, a number of Republicans have mentioned Louisiana Rep Mike Johnson as a possible next option.
The vice chair of the Republican conference, 51, has been floated alongside Majority Whip Tom Emmer, 62, who has spent the last half-decade in the leadership, with most of his time going to chairing the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).
While Mr Emmer has some backers on the right of the party, large parts of the Trump wing aren’t as supportive, Punchbowl News noted.
Jim Jordan’s controversies: The Ohio State allegations
Mr Jordan, a back-to-back NCAA national wrestling champion in 1985 and 1986, served as the assistant coach on the Ohio State wrestling team between 1987 and 1995.
Four wrestlers have come forward claiming that Mr Jordan failed to shield them from the alleged sexual abuse by team physician Richard Strauss, who died by suicide in 2005. There have been no allegations made that Mr Jordan committed any sexual misconduct but members of the team claim that he was aware of Dr Strauss’s violations and that he chose to turn a blind eye to it.
Mr Jordan hasn’t faced arrest or charges for failure to report, but the four wrestlers named him in a lawsuit against the school.
Mr Jordan has rejected all allegations of wrongdoing and he has declined to take part in the investigations against Dr Strauss. He told Fox News that the “lies” had been “sequenced and choreographed” by “the left”.
Former OSU wrestler Mike Schyck is one of hundreds of students who say they faced sexual abuse from Dr Strauss.
“Do you really want a guy in that job who chose not to stand up for his guys?” he asked, according to NBC News. “Is that the kind of character trait you want for a House speaker?”
If Mr Jordan becomes speaker, he may still be deposed in one of the legal filings.
Dunyasha Yetts, also a former wrestler at the university, has accused Mr Jordan of lying when saying he was unaware of the alleged abuse, calling his “hypocrisy … unbelievable”.
“He doesn’t deserve to be House speaker,” Mr Yetts told the network. “He still has to answer for what happened to us.”
Fellow former OSU wrestler and attorney representing a number of the plaintiffs, Rocky Ratliff, told NBC that Mr Jordan “abandoned his former wrestlers in the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal and cover-up”.
An unidentified individual referred to as John Doe in the most recent legal filing said that he thinks that while Mr Jordan is qualified to be speaker, he struggled to endorse his bid.
“My problem with Jimmy is that he has been playing with words instead of supporting us,” the individual said, according to NBC. “None of us used the words ‘sexual abuse’ when we talked about what Doc Strauss was doing to us, we just knew it was weird and Jimmy knew about it because we talked about it all the time in the locker room, at practices, everywhere.”
“His locker was just a few spots away from mine and mine was near Dr Strauss,” Mr Schyck noted. “And we were always talking about Dr Strauss. There’s no way he didn’t know what was going on.”
Mr Ratliff called it an “open secret”.
“Everybody talked about Strauss,” he said, according to NBC. “Everybody knew if you went to him, the first thing he would do is take down your pants. Everybody knew he was taking unnecessary showers with the team. His locker was near Jimmy’s locker.”
Jim Jordan’s controversies: The Insurrection
Democrats have been slamming Mr Jordan as an “insurrectionist” who played a key part in former President Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in office despite his 2020 election loss. Mr Jordan is also reported to have spoken to the then-president on the day of the Capitol riot – January 6, 2021.
The Congressional Integrity Project watchdog shared an ad on Monday (16 October) slamming Mr Jordan for his role in the riot, writing on X: “Every Republican who votes for Jim Jordan to be Speaker of the House should be held accountable for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, support for the attack on our country on January 6th, and attacks on our democracy.”
The video begins with the words: “Right now, the leading contender to become Speaker and second in line to the presidency is a co-founder of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, election-denier MAGA-extremist. He’s arguably the member of Congress most involved in Donald Trump’s attempted coup.”
The ad from the left-leaning group includes footage from news reports and comments by Republicans criticising Mr Jordan.
“Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for January 6 than any other member of the House of Representatives,” former Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming says in a clip in the video.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and later whistleblower, says in another part of the ad: “Jim Jordan was privy to nearly everything, if not everything, about and pertaining to January 6. Jim Jordan can’t be trusted with the Constitution.”
In a virtual committee meeting later in January 2021, Mr Jordan said, “What happened at the Capitol on January 6 was as wrong as wrong can be,” according to The Washington Post.
Wrestling abuse claims, Jan 6 and abortion: Jim Jordan’s controversies plaguing his House speaker bid
Rep Jim Jordan, the rightwing bomb-thrower whom former Speaker John Boehner, a fellow Ohioan, called a “legislative terrorist”, has backtracked on pausing his bid for the House speaker role.
Mr Jordan announced on Thursday (19 October) that the members of the House GOP had rejected a temporary solution to empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry until January.
A number of scandals and controversies still haunt his now paused bid to lead the chamber the work of which he’s been steadfastly trying to grind to a halt since 2007.
GOP holdout has sheriff stationed at his daughter’s school over far right death threats
Rep Drew Ferguson also revealed on Thursday that he had been the subject of death threats.
“As the Republican Conference designee, I supported Congressman Jordan on the first ballot. Following the first vote, I had genuine concerns about the threatening tactics and pressure campaigns Jordan and his allies were using to leverage members for their votes,” he said in a statement.
“I discussed this directly with Jim, and planned to support him on the second ballot. When the pressure campaigns and attacks on fellow members ramped up, it became clear to me that the House Republican Conference does not need a bully as the Speaker. I cast my vote for Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a principled conservative and unifying leader,” he added. “Shortly after casting that vote, my family and I started receiving death threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated.”
A GOP source later told Axios that Mr Ferguson “told the conference that he‘s had to have a sheriff stationed at his daughter’s school over death threats from the far right. Also one at his house”.
‘It is obvious what the strategy has been – Attack, attack, attack,’ Steve Womack says
Another GOP holdout, Rep Steve Womack of Arkansas, said that his office has been inundated with profane calls, but “no real substantive threats,” according to CNN.
On Wednesday, Mr Jordan shared his disdain for the death threats.
“It should never happen,” he said. “It’s just wrong, and we don’t want it to happen to anyone, any American, anybody, any member of Congress. It’s just wrong.”
Earlier, Mr Jordan wrote on X that “no American should accost another for their beliefs … Stop. It’s abhorrent”.
Mr Womack said, “Frankly, just based on what I’ve been through – I can only speak to myself and what my staff has been through over the last 24 or 48 hours – it is obvious what the strategy has been: Attack, attack, attack. Attack the members who don’t agree with you, attack them, beat them into submission”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies