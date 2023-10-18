Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a worse-than-expected result, a total of 20 House Republicans voted against Rep Jim Jordan’s bid for the speakership on the first ballot.

Going into the first vote on Tuesday (17 October), Mr Jordan had appeared to be turning the tide in terms of garnering support from within his own party.

Over the weekend, he picked up establishment support and, on Monday, also gained allies in appropriators and members of the Armed Services Committee who had initially appeared hesitant to back him because of his legislative record.

But when the vote took place, it slowly became clear that Mr Jordan was still far from taking the gavel.

He received the GOP nomination for the speakership on Friday (13 October) following Majority Leader Steve Scalise‘s failure of to gather the support he needed. Mr Scalise chose to end his bid before bringing it to a floor vote.

This comes two weeks after the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy when eight House Republicans voted with all the Democrats to remove him from the post after just nine months.

Back in January, it took 15 rounds of voting for Mr McCarthy to become speaker.

It now looks unclear if Mr Jordan will be able to secure the 217 votes he needs from his own conference, which has 221 members making up a very narrow GOP House majority.

The final results of the first ballot were 200 votes for Mr Jordan, 212 votes for Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, seven votes for Mr Scalise, six for Mr McCarthy, and seven for other candidates.

Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against Mr Jordan:

Rep Don Bacon of Nebraska voted for Mr McCarthy. Rep Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon voted for Mr McCarthy. Rep Anthony D’Esposito of New York voted for former Rep Lee Zeldin, the 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee. Rep Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida voted for Mr Scalise. Rep Jake Ellzey of Texas voted for Rep Mike Garcia of California. Rep Andrew Garbarino of New York voted for Mr Zeldin. Rep Carlos Gimenez of voted for Mr McCarthy. Rep Tony Gonzales of Texas voted for Mr Scalise. Rep Kay Granger of Texas voted for Mr Scalise. Rep Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania voted for Mr Scalise. Rep Jen Kiggans of Virginia voted for Mr McCarthy. Rep Nick LaLota of New York voted for Mr Zeldin. Rep Mike Lawler of New York voted for Mr McCarthy. Rep John Rutherford of Florida voted for Mr Scalise. Rep Mike Simpson of Idaho voted for Mr Scalise. Rep Steve Womack of Arkansas voted for Mr Scalise. Rep Ken Buck of Colorado voted for Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota. Rep John James of Michigan voted for Rep Tom Cole of Oklahoma. Rep Doug LaMalfa of California voted for Mr McCarthy. Rep Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted for Rep Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Ahead of the vote, only six of them had publically said that they would not support Mr Jordan, including Mr Buck, Mr Gimenez, Mr Kelly, Mr Bacon, Mr Lawler, and Mr Diaz-Balart.

Ms Chavez-DeRemer noted that Mr McCarthy had more support within the conference than Mr Jordan.

“Until somebody gets as many as Speaker McCarthy got, we’re going to be in this further divide. And I’m going to do everything I can within our conference to get a consensus candidate within the Republican Conference,” she said, according to The Hill.

Mr LaMalfa said he voted for Mr McCarthy, his fellow Californian, to show support for his friend.

“I voted for Speaker Kevin McCarthy because this whole process has stumped the last 15 days. And I believe that he was leading us in a very, very good direction — and this is no dispersion on Jim Jordan, okay? I will vote for him, Jim, on the second ballot,” he said.

“But this is my long-term relationship and friendship and partnership with Kevin ... I wanted to show him my support for how long this has been done to him, for the great work he’s done and leading us all this time, as well as with his majority leader and a speaker for this.”

Mr Diaz-Balart said he wasn’t about to change his vote in favour of Mr Jordan despite having a “great relationship” with him.

“I’m in the same place where I’ve been,” he said.