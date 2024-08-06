Support truly

After news of a plummeting stock market Monday, a CNBC host encouraged Americans to vote for Donald Trump for a better financial future - a comment that drew immediate outrage online.

With the backdrop of Monday’s losses stoking fears of a recession, “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer said on Monday’s “Squawk on the Street”: “If you care about your paycheck, you go with Trump. That’s what you do.”

“You do?,” CNBC host David Faber replied.

“Yeah, well, he wants to cut your taxes,” Cramer said.

“My taxes? No, my taxes got raised enormously, as you know, under the last Trump administration,” Faber retorted, adding that he lives in a “blue state.”

Social media users promptly took issue with Cramer’s comments — and roasted Cramer himself. Some even took his message as a call to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

“If you know anything about Jim Cramer then you know that the best bet is to do the opposite of what he says,” one X account wrote.

“Haven’t we learned by now to do the opposite of what Cramer tells Cramerica?” one user said.

“Welp I’m voting Kamala now because this guy is always wrong,” yet another remarked.

“Unfortunately, we had bad news in the Trump campaign today. Jim Cramer endorsed Donald Trump. This might have won the election for Kamala,” another account opined.

Even one X user, who expressed support for Trump, admitted usually dismissing Cramer’s advice: “Every American should be endorsing President Trump. Jim Cramer has gotten a lot of things wrong. But he’s finally right here.”

Another succinctly wrote: “DT is jinxed now, for sure.”

Cramer should be no stranger to claims that he is great predictor of the inverse. New York Magazine wrote an article last year about the TV personality titled: “Jim Cramer and the Art of Being Wrong.” The common wisdom online over time has become, according to the magazine: “If Cramer loves it, run away. If he hates it, double down.”

He even has an exchange-traded fund named after him — the Inverse Cramer ETF, which boasts the ticker symbol SJIM.