Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis says she can’t support her ex-boss in the 2024 presidential elections due to his “malignant, narcissistic tendency” to never admit that he’s wrong.

Ms Ellis, who is one of 18 co-defendants charged alongside Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results, called for conservative voters to desert the GOP frontrunner on her radio show Jenna Ellis in the Morning on Thursday.

“I know him well as a friend and a former boss, I have great love and respect for him personally,” she said during a conversation with conservative commentator Steve Deace, first reported by Media Matters.

“I simply can’t support him for elected office again. Why I have chosen to distance is because of that frankly malignant, narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong.”

Ms Ellis has previously signalled she would support Ron DeSantis in 2024, and said Mr Trump’s grip on Republican voters was concerning.

“The total idolatry that I am seeing from some of the supporters that are unwilling to put the constitution and the country and the conservative principles above their love for a star is really troubling.”

Ms Ellis was among Mr Trump’s most loyal lieutenants as he sought to overturn his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In March, she was censured by a Colorado judge after a misconduct hearing and admitted she made multiple “misrepresentations” that the 2020 elections were stolen.

She handed herself in to authorities in Fulton County in August after being indicted on charges of violating Georgia’s RICO Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer.

Ms Ellis has protested her innocence, writing on social media after her arrest that “the Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalising the practice of law”.

She has crowdfunded more than $200,000 for her legal defence fund.