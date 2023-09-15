✕ Close Related video: Donald Trump brags about mental acuity test and challenges rivals to take one

A New York appeals court has issued a temporary halt to the upcoming 2 October fraud trial in the case filed by attorney general Letitia James against Donald Trump and his family business.

The stay order was issued in response to the former US president’s lawsuit against Justice Arthur Engoron, the trial judge responsible for the case.

Justice David Friedman from the appeals court granted a temporary suspension of the trial and has referred the issue to a five-judge panel – which is expected to rule during the last week of September. That means that the trial could in theory still go ahead on 2 October, depending on the panel’s ruling.

In other news, Mr Trump and 16 other co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case will be tried separately from lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, the judge ruled.

This comes as Mr Trump celebrated the “best polls ever,” writing on Truth Social that they were “rarely shown on television. Leading by 50 and 60 points. Just like they don’t like showing our big Rally CROWDS, they don’t like showing our GREAT POLL NUMBERS. WE HAVE RIGGED ELECTIONS, AND RIGGED TELEVISION!”