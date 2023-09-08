Donald Trump defended Senator Lindsey Graham after learning the Fulton County, Georgia grand jury wanted to charge the senator in its election interference case alongside the former president.

The grand jury’s full report was released on Friday, prompting backlash from Mr Trump.

“The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt. Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time. It totally undermines the credibility of the findings, and badly hurts the Great State of Georgia, whose wonderful and patriotic people are not happy with this charade of an out of control ‘prosecutor’ doing the work of, and for, the DOJ. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The report includes the recommendation for charges against Mr Graham and former GOP senators from Georgia David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, did not opt to bring charges against any of the three.