The grand jury in Fulton County Georgia recommended that Sen Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and two former senators be charged alongside former president Donald Trump.

The grand jury released its report on Friday about the evidence it heard in the case District Attorney Fani Willis brought against Mr Trump and his allies for their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

The report detailed whether the grand jury’s members voted whether to charge someone or if they voted to abstain.

The grand jury handed down its indictment of Mr Trump and 18 accomplices--including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, attorney Jenna Ellis, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorney John Eastman--last month.

Specifically, the grand jury charged all 19 defendants with violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

But the report showed that 13 of the 21 grand jurors voted that Mr Graham should be indicted alongside other alleged conspirators for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington, DC.