Donald Trump has filed a motion in his Georgia case letting a judge know that he “may” request for his trial to be remanded to federal court — the first step in the long process of seeking a dismissal on the grounds of protected executive activity.

Mr Trump and others involved with the case are seeking to argue that their participation in the efforts to alter the election results in Georgia came as part of their official duties in the White House.

The ex-president is accused, along with 18 others, of a host of felony counts such as soliciting public officials to violate their oaths of office.

Separately on Thursday, Mr Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro was found guilty by a jury of criminal contempt of Congress for ignoring subpoenas issued by the committee investigating January 6. He’s due to be sentenced early next year.