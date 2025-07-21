Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vice President J.D. Vance is set to spend his summer vacation in a UK countryside hotspot beloved by A-list celebrities, according to reports.

Vance will travel to the U.K. with his wife Usha and three young children, in mid-August to stay at a quaint rural cottage in the Cotswolds in the south west of England, before heading to Scotland for five days, The Telegraph reports.

The Cotswolds is a quintessentially English hotspot that stretches across counties including Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, and Gloucestershire, and has been compared to the Hamptons. It attracts an estimated 38 million visitors per year, as visitors flock for a countryside retreat.

open image in gallery Vance and his family will stay in the Cotswolds – a quintessentially English tourist spot – ahead of President Trump’s state visit in September ( KENNY HOLSTON/The New York Times )

Holiday cottages at the thriving spot can range from $900 to $3000 or more, for a week’s stay, with peak seasons and popular locations soaring prices even higher, reports Country Living magazine.

Sources stressed to the British newspaper that Vance’s vacation itinerary had not been finalised.

But a government source told the Telegraph: “The ties run deep. Whatever any policy differences, the history, heritage, and appeal of the United Kingdom are a huge draw to the current administration … unlike with their predecessors.”

The Vice President joins a plethora of other U.S. celebrities seeking a taste of rural England, with its honey-colored stone cottages and cobbled market streets.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift are among the American celebrities who have also travelled to the idyllic spot while British A-listers, including David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant all have properties in the area.

Vance’s reported overseas trip comes after a disastrous family trip closer to home earlier this month.

open image in gallery The Vances's will stay in an idyllic holiday cottage in the Cotswolds, say reports. Though the final details of his itinerary are unconfirmed ( Getty Images )

When news dropped that the vice president was planning to head to Disney, protestors appeared in the hundreds outside the nearby Grand Californian Hotel.

The following day Vance, his wife, Usha, and their two kids were spotted strolling through the California park’s Bayou Country section. Other park goers complained that regular guests were experiencing delays and long lines because of the additional security and rides being shut down for the Vance family.

The news of the trip follows the announcement of President Trump’s state visit to the U.K, planned for September.

open image in gallery Trump was presented with a letter from the King regarding his second state visit by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in February (Carl Court/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Palace confirmed Trump will be hosted by King Charles at Windsor Castle during his visit from September 17 to 19. Ahead of the trip, the President will visit Turnberry and Aberdeen in Scotland later this month.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump would meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on the visit between 25 to 29 July.