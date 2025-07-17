Trump to visit Scotland next week, White House confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump will visit Scotland next week, the White House has confirmed.

Speculation mounted about a potential visit of the president this month when Police Scotland confirmed it was in the early stages of planning for such an event.

Speaking at a briefing in Washington DC on Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Mr Trump will visit both of his golf courses in Scotland: Turnberry in Ayrshire and Menie in Aberdeenshire; between July 25 and 29.

It has already been confirmed Mr Trump will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer while in Aberdeen, while plans are being put in place for the president to meet First Minister John Swinney, according to the Scottish Government.

“President Trump will travel to Scotland, where he will visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen, from July 25 to July 29,” Ms Leavitt said.

“During the visit, President Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

The president will return to the UK in September for his second state visit.

Earlier this week, President Trump told the BBC that the north-east of Scotland – the oil and gas capital of Europe – should “get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil”.

The US president has long been an opponent of wind farms, objecting to a development off the coast of Aberdeen which can be seen from his golf course.