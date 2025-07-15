Trump says he will meet Starmer in ‘oil capital’ of Aberdeen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has backed oil and gas over “detrimental” wind power projects as he said he will meet Sir Keir Starmer for talks in the European “oil capital” of Aberdeen.

The US president said he will have a “state meeting” with the Prime Minister in the city when he makes a private visit to Scotland later this month.

Downing Street confirmed on Monday the Prime Minister will travel north and meet Mr Trump during his trip.

Mr Trump owns two golf resorts in Scotland, one in Menie in Aberdeenshire and Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

Ahead of his visit to the UK, he described Britain as a “great place” which is a “true ally” of the US.

Speaking about Sir Keir, he told BBC News: “I really like the Prime Minister a lot, even though he’s a liberal.”

Confirming the pair will hold talks, Mr Trump said his “state meeting with the Prime Minister” will be “up in Aberdeen, which is the oil capital of Europe”.

The president added: “They should bring it back too. They have so much oil there.

“They should get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil.

“Cause the windmills are really detrimental to the beauty of Scotland and every other place they go up.”

Campaigners at Uplift, which wants to see a rapid switch away from oil and gas towards renewable energy, criticised the president.

Executive director Tessa Khan said: “Donald Trump clearly knows nothing about the North Sea other than the view from his golf course.

“After 60 years of drilling, the UK has burned almost all of its gas and what is left is oil, most of which the UK exports, which contributes nothing to making sure the UK has an affordable supply of energy.

“More oil and gas drilling would not only lock us into an expensive energy source for far longer than is necessary, it will also contribute to the climate impacts – the wildfires, droughts and floods – that we’re now seeing every year.”

As well as meeting Sir Keir during his visit to Scotland, the president will also meet First Minister John Swinney.

Mr Trump will also make a state visit to the UK in September, and he was asked if Parliament should be recalled from its summer break so he can address MPs.

He dismissed the idea, saying: “I think let them go and have a good time.”

Mr Trump added he wants to “respect King Charles” during the state visit, describing him as being a “great gentleman”.