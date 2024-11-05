Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

JD Vance branded Kamala Harris “trash” in his final pitch to American voters – appearing to forget the Republican fury over President Joe Biden’s comments where he appeared to call Donald Trump’s MAGA loyalists “garbage.”

As Trump toured the must-win swing states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan on the final day of his presidential campaign, the Republican VP candidate held a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday evening.

He admonished Harris, calling her disrespectful and condescending, before labeling her “trash.”

“In two days, we are going to take out the trash in Washington, DC,” Vance said to a cheering crowd.

“And the trash’s name is Kamala Harris.”

The Ohio senator’s snub comes after garbage bizarrely became a late buzzword in the election.

At Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally late last month, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe sparked outrage for making a racist joke about Puerto Rico, referring to the US territory as a “floating island of garbage.”

The incident sparked backlash against the Trump campaign.

JD Vance branded Harris ‘trash’ during his Atlanta, Georgia, campaign rally on Monday ( EPA )

Then Biden, while responding to Hinchcliffe’s remarks on a call with Latino voters, appeared to also call Trump’s supporters “garbage.”

Vance hit out at Biden’s remarks on Monday.

“Our message to Kamala Harris is very simple: the citizens of this country, they are not garbage for thinking that you’re doing a bad job,” Vance he said.

“The citizens of this country are not racist for thinking that you ought to close down that damn southern border. The citizens of this country are not garbage for wanting to be able to afford groceries in a nice place to live.”

Vance made similar remarks during a campaign speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sunday.

“None of our fellow citizens, whatever their politics, are garbage for thinking that Kamala Harris has done a bad job,” he said. “In just two short days, we’re going to take out the trash in Washington DC.”

Tony Hinchcliffe made racist remarks at Trump’s campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on October 27 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Both Biden and Hinchcliffe have since faced backlash for their remarks.

The president and the White House claimed Biden was labeling the rhetoric at Trump’s rally “garbage” – and not Trump’s supporters.

Harris, meanwhile, tried to create space between herself and his comments, telling reporters in Washington DC last week: “I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”

Similarly, Trump tried to distance himself from Hinchcliffe’s comments, telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity: “Every time I go outside I see somebody from Puerto Rico. They give me a hug and a kiss.”

However, he also tried to capitalize on Biden’s apparent gaffe, dressing up in an orange high-visibility vest and clambering into a MAGA-branded garbage truck before a rally in Wisconsin last week.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump asked reporters. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

The stunt came despite Trump repeatedly calling the entire US a “garbage can” in several campaign rallies in recent weeks.