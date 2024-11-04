New poll spells hope for Harris as she leads Trump in four key swing states

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kamala Harris has now overtaken Donald Trump in four critical swing states in the latest poll of voters taken just before Election Day, spelling fresh hope for the vice president’s campaign.

The new poll from The New York Times/Siena College, released on Sunday, found Harris leading Trump in Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia.

In Nevada, Harris garnered support from 49 percent of likely voters, compared to just 46 percent for Trump.

In North Carolina – the only swing state that Trump won over President Joe Biden in 2020 – he is also trailing with 46 percent to Harris’s 48 percent. Similarly, Harris had 49 percent to 47 percent in Wisconsin and 48 percent to 47 percent in Georgia.

The poll found that Trump is ahead in just one of the seven swing states – Arizona – where he garnered 49 percent to Harris’s 45 percent.

Meanwhile, the two candidates are neck-and-neck among likely voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with 47 percent and 48 percent each.

However, while the polling points to overall good news for the Democratic candidate, all of the results are within the margin of error – meaning it is still all to play for.

That said, the poll appears to have rattled the former president’s camp with the Trump campaign issuing a lengthy memo accusing The New York Times of “voter suppression” with its poll.

“On Saturday, top Democrats appear to have received early access to an absurd outlier poll of Iowa conducted by the Des Moines Register,” the campaign said.

“Not to be outdone, the New York Times arrived right on cue with another set of polling data being used to drive a voter suppression narrative against President Trump’s supporters.

“Some in the media are choosing to amplify a mad dash to dampen and diminish voter enthusiasm. It has not worked. Our voters are like President Trump: they fight.”

The Times/Siena poll comes off the back of a shock new survey which found that Harris is ahead in Iowa – a state Trump easily won in both 2016 and 2020.

The Selzer poll carried out for the Des Moines Register, released on Saturday, showed Harris leading Trump 47 percent to 44 percent in the deep red state, a marked turnaround from a September poll that had Trump with a four-point lead.

Poll appears to have rattled the former president (pictured in Georgia on Sunday) with the Trump campaign issuing a lengthy memo hitting out at The New York Times ( Getty Images )

The findings, which are in the margin of error, has been put down to women and older voters “driving the late shift toward Harris,” the Register reported.

On a national level, Harris and Trump remain neck-and-neck, with the vice president having a 1.2-point lead, according to polling averages.

With Election Day now hours away, the two candidates are set to make a last-ditch swing state blitz on Monday.

Trump is campaigning in Raleigh, North Carolina, before speaking in Reading and then Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania before capping off with a late evening closer in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Harris, meanwhile, is focusing the last full day of campaigning on Pennsylvania, with appearances in Allentown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, where she will be joined by a string of famous faces including Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and Ricky Martin.