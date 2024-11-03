Election 2024 live updates: Harris appears on SNL as shock new poll gives VP lead over Trump in Iowa
Harris and Trump are spending their weekends making their final pitches in the key battleground states
Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live alongside host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.
The vice president’s flight from Charlotte to Detroit was diverted to New York, and a few hours later she appeared in the cold open as the reflection of Maya Rudolph who impersonates Harris on the show.
Meanwhile, a shocking new poll out of Iowa, a state in which neither candidate has campaigned, has put the Democratic candidate three points ahead of Donald Trump — a 12-point swing against the Republican since the 2020 election.
The Des Moines Register observes that much of the shift to Harris from the former president comes from women and independents. Approximately 20 percent of the voters in the Republican Iowa caucus backed Nikki Haley over Trump.
Earlier today, the former president said that “women have to be protected when they're at home in suburbia” as he attempted to double down on his previous comment that he'd protect them “whether they like it or not.”
Some 70 million Americans have already voted early according to CNN. Both candidates spent Saturday in North Carolina keeping the focus on key battlegrounds as Election Day looms.
Leaked audio appears to reveal Jeffrey Epstein detailing inner workings of Trump White House
With just four days of campaigning to go in the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump is facing new claims about his past friendship with the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Journalist Michael Wolff, who wrote three books about the Republican’s first administration between 2017 and 2021, has released an audio clip on his podcast Fire and Fury of what he says is Epstein talking in intimate detail about the inner workings of Trump’s Cabinet.
Wolff says the audio was recorded, to the best of his recollection, at the SoHo branch of Ladurée, a Manhattan patisserie, in 2017 when he met with Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in August 2019, to discuss the prospect of writing his biography.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
ICYMI: Cardi B tears into Trump at Harris rally
Rapper Cardi B hit out at Donald Trump during a rally for Kamala Harris, warnings voters the former president doesn’t believe women deserve rights.
Speaking at the event in Wisconsin on Friday, she bashed Trump for a recent comment he made this week stating: “I’m going to do it whether the women like it or not. I am going to protect them.”
Trump said his aides had urged him to stop using the term “protector” on the campaign trail because it was “inappropriate.” He then doubled down on the stance.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
Harris campaign trolls Trump by comparing crowd size at same Greensboro arena
And Harris is off to Detroit to resume campaigning...
Asked by the pool reporters how she liked her appearance on Saturday Night Live, she said with a smile: “It was fun.”
Trump camp reacts to Harris on SNL
Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, reacted to Kamala Harris’s appearance on Saturday Night Live with the following statement:
Kamala Harris has nothing substantive to offer the American people, so that's why she's living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity. For the last four years, Kamala's destructive policies have led to untold misery and hurt for all Americans. She broke it, and President Trump will fix it.
In pictures: Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live
Harris not first politician to appear beside impersonator on SNL
Full story: Harris pokes fun at Trump as she makes surprise ‘Saturday Night Live' appearance
Kamala Harris poked fun at Donald Trump as she made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live with just days left before America goes to the polls.
The vice president, who has been played on the 50th season of the comedy show by Maya Rudolph, flew to New York City after a campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It was the final episode of the show before Tuesday’s pivotal Election Day.
Graeme Massie reports.
