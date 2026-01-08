Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

JD Vance has predicted that the Democratic Party will pick the “dumbest candidate” for the 2028 election.

The vice president claimed his rivals were “deranged,” as experts increasingly suggest that former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom are the frontrunners for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Speaking on Jesse Watters' Primetime last night, he claimed that Harris, a former attorney general and senator, was “not qualified” to become president.

He also suggested that Newsom was “unbelievably corrupt and incompetent,” although he did not share any evidence to back up his claim.

“Let the dumbest candidate win,” the vice president added.

The sweeping interview with Jesse Watters also included a tangent about MAGA Republicans’ fixation on Newsom crossing his legs whenever he sits down.

open image in gallery JD Vance told Jesse Watters that he believes the Democrats will pick the 'dumbest' option for their presidential nominee ( Fox News )

In December, Newsom responded to the controversy by sharing an AI-generated image of himself in a yoga pose, adding that “democracy requires flexibility.”

Speaking to Watters, Vance claimed his own legs “don’t cross like that.”

He added, “You can interpret that however you want to,” before laughing.

Newsom’s press office quickly responded by taking a swipe at the vice president on social media, sharing an image of Vance with his legs twisted upwards in a yoga pose.

“We all know JD copies Daddy,” Newsom’s press office wrote on X.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom shared a picture of JD Vance in a yoga pose in yet another swipe at the vice president ( X/Governor Newsom Press Office )

Vance was also forced to go on the defensive during last night’s interview with Watters, as he responded to criticism of Donald Trump’s abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“First, we’re going to be able to control the incredible natural resources in Venezuela, which is good for America in a few ways,” Vance bragged. “Number one, it allows us to put leverage on our enemies.”

“Number two, it makes sure that if Americans need high-quality, low-cost power, we’re always going to have access to it,” he continued.

Although the price of oil plunged after the military operation to capture the South American petrostate’s leader, experts are now predicting a major oil supply glut in 2026.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said that the U.S. operation had disturbed an already turbulent market.

“Although the oil price was initially able to absorb the Venezuela news, today’s move lower is a sign that the oil price continues to be sensitive to any shift in supply dynamics,” she said.

open image in gallery Gavin Newsom is one of the frontrunners to become the Democrats’ presidential nominee, alongside Kamala Harris ( AP )

Vance, though, maintained that Venezuela was in the United States’s “neighborhood” and, therefore, subject to U.S. “control.”

“What the President of the United States said is: ‘In our neighborhood, the United States calls the shots,’” Vance told Watters. “That’s the way it’s always been, and that’s the way it is again under the president’s leadership.”

Trump has often referenced the Monroe Doctrine to justify action in Venezuela, which is a policy established in 1823 declaring the entire Western Hemisphere as being under U.S influence.

It stands in stark contrast to the MAGA base’s “America First” ideology, which promotes a more isolationist approach. Pollsters say that has led Trump to shed support from young men, who have slammed his administration for failing to slash the cost of living.

However, Vance told Watters that he expects deportations to rapidly bring down prices and bragged that ICE agents will ramp up efforts going “door-to-door.”

“We always want to get them out faster,” Vance said, referencing illegal immigrants.

He also claimed that Somali immigrants are “getting rich off the American taxpayer,” through an alleged fraud scheme involving daycare centers in Minnesota. The vice president suggested that taxpayers are being “fleeced,” while threatening “big announcements on this stuff in the coming days.”

Later in the interview, Watters jokingly asked whether he could “get a job at ICE” if “things don’t work out at Fox.”