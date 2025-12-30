Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump over his golf outing with MAGA pal, country rock singer Kid Rock.

The 54-year-old musician shared a dramatic black-and-white photo of himself sitting on a golf cart and smiling fondly at Trump, 79, on social media Monday.

Kid Rock boasted that he “golfed with your favorite President again,” and that Trump played him a live version of “This Is a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” performed by soul singer James Brown and Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.

“Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible!” Kid Rock wrote, spelling both the title of the song and the famous opera singer’s name incorrectly.

Newsom’s press account jumped on the bizarre post, resharing it and mockingly writing, “cute couple.”

open image in gallery California Gov. Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump and singer Kid Rock over a cozy photo of them smiling at each other on a golf cart. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Newsom has long trolled Trump, most recently by sharing a video that showed pages and pages of redactions in the files in the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s case, cut with footage of Trump speaking with Epstein in the early 90s.

“2025: REDACTED,” Newsom posted on his X account alongside the 20-second clip, which opened with a voiceover that said: “And with that, the 2025 season comes to an end. Goodnight.”

Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the Epstein case, and said his association with the late sex offender ended decades ago.

Newsom has also taken swings at Kid Rock. Over the summer, as Newsom’s press office began to mimic Trump’s Truth Social posts on X, the account trolled the country singer by sharing an Uncle Sam-style poster featuring Kid Rock pointing at the viewer while dressed in a red, white and blue hat.

“Kid Rock wants YOU to support Gavin Newsom,” the poster reads.

The Golden State governor’s office captioned the photo in classic Trump style, writing, “I ACCEPT! – GCN.”

Kid Rock responded a day later, writing, “The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ.”

open image in gallery Kid Rock has long supported Trump, performing at various events to support the president ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Kid Rock has long supported Trump, showing up for him at various events, including last year’s Republican National Convention, where he changed the lyrics to his 2000 hit “American Bad A**” to support Trump. He also appeared next to Trump during an executive order signing against ticket scalping in March.

Meanwhile, Trump has a lengthy history with Pavarotti, whom he claimed to have been “great friends” with during a 2017 speech in Italy. Trump received pushback from the late signer’s family after using “Nessun Dorma” at his rallies,

"As members of his immediate family, we would like to recall that the values of brotherhood and solidarity which Luciano Pavarotti expressed throughout the course of his artistic career are entirely incompatible with the worldview offered by the candidate Donald Trump," they said in a statement.

Pavarotti last sang at the 2006 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Turin, Italy – the final performance of his career. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2007 at the age of 71.