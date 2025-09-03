JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg eyes bid for Congress after long-time NY rep announces retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Schlossberg, the social media star and grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is considering running for Congress next year to replace longtime Democratic stalwart Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who announced his retirement plans earlier this week.

Schlossberg, 32, has never held public office, but told The New York Times on Tuesday that it was “certainly a possibility” he would run to fill Nadler’s seat, a highly prized New York City district spanning the center of Manhattan.

The 32-year-old Yale and Harvard graduate, the son of former diplomat Caroline Kennedy, has risen to fame in recent years, mixing political commentary and social media influencing, including serving as a political correspondent for Vogue during the 2024 election. He currently hosts a political commentary show on YouTube, recording episodes from inside his van.

Schlossberg is also a regular, scathing critic of family member Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the Trump administration’s Health and Human Services secretary and the 32-year-old’s cousin.

Nadler announced his retirement plans in an interview with The New York Times published Monday, describing a need to pass his seat to the next generation of leaders after watching Democrats lose as an ailing Joe Biden ceded his 2024 campaign to Kamala Harris.

open image in gallery Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is among the long list of contenders thought to be considering a congressional run to replace New York City’s longstanding Democratic congressman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who will retire next year ( Getty Images )

“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” Nadler said, adding that he hoped a successor “can maybe help us more.”

The retirement has set off a flurry of political maneuvering and speculation about who might replace Nadler and what that might say about the future of the party in New York and beyond.

Other famous names have been rumored to be considering the race — progressive star and former Federal Trade Commission boss Lisa Khan; Sex and the City actor and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon; and Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; plus a gaggle of New York lawmakers — but only non-profit founder Liam Elkind has formally entered the primary.

open image in gallery Nadler said his decision to retire came after watching the party’s stinging defeat in the 2024 election, convincing him fresh blood was needed ( EPA )

The race to replace Nadler will take place next June, and it is expected to be a high-visibility contest awash in cash, given that it’s taking place in the heart of U.S.’s media and finance capital.

“It’s the most coveted and arguably important congressional seat in New York because of the history of political influence from that seat, and also the fundraising base that comes with it,” Evan Thies, a Democratic strategist, told Politico of the race. “That allows you to be a national player and leader in the party, and you’re also representing one of the highest voting blocs for Democrats of any Congressional district in the country.”

Nadler’s unexpected exit plans, just a year after he speculated he might serve for another decade, is the latest shake-up in an already especially topsy-turvy season of New York politics, following the surprise victory of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the city’s Democratic primary.