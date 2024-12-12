JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg accuses cousin, RFK Jr, of being a ‘Russian spy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, has claimed his cousin who recently became intertwined with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is a “Russian spy”.

Schlossberg, a 31-year-old Democrat, has for months mocked Kennedy, a 70-year-old Democrat-turned-Independent, for his political involvement with Trump and insinuated Kennedy has ties to Moscow.

But on Wednesday, Schlossberg claimed Kennedy is “so obviously a Russian spy” in response to an Axios article that alleged Kennedy wants his daughter-in-law to be part of the CIA to uncover the truth behind JFK’s assassination.

“You all think I’m joking,” Schlossberg wrote in his post before adding four “ha”s.

Schlossberg, whose mother is Caroline Kennedy, did not clarify what he meant by that or elaborate on his point. Though he did post a collage on Instagram of Kennedy with Joseph Stalin and Nikita Khrushchev, the former prime ministers of the Soviet Union as well as Leonid Brezhnev, the former general secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of JFK, has become a rising figure within the Democratic Party ( Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Schlossberg and the Trump team for comment.

Back in May, Schlossberg posted a video that portrayed Kennedy as a Russian “hero” for siding with President Vladimir Putin in the Russia – Ukraine conflict.

Schlossberg, and other members of the Kennedy extended family, have criticized Kennedy for abandoning the family’s traditional Democratic values and espousing anti-vaccine beliefs and other conspiracy theories.

Last year, Kennedy launched a long-shot presidential campaign focussed heavily on improving food and healthcare. However, he also spread unsubstantiated health-related theories that raised concerns in the medical community.

After Kennedy dropped his independent presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, the Kennedy family released a statement blatantly opposing him.

Soon after, Trump announced Kennedy would join his transition team. Last month, he announced Kennedy was his nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services.

Recent reports claimed that Kennedy is utilizing his closeness to the president-elect, to push for his daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, for a top CIA position so she can help him uncover the truth behind JFK’s assassination in 1963.

Kennedy has often espoused the belief that the CIA was involved in the assassination.

Meanwhile, Schlossberg has used his social media presence as a means to mock and ridicule Kennedy for his newfound political endeavors – hoping to undermine his cousin’s influence.