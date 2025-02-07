JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg quits social media after cryptic apology

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, has deleted his social media after posting an apology to X.

Schlossberg, 32, was known across the internet for his political commentary and satirical posts. But now, his online presence is no longer.

“I'm sorry to everyone I hurt. I was wrong,” he posted on X Thursday before his accounts went dark. “I'm deleting all my social media. Forever. It's been fun. Thanks anyways everyone.”

He had a particularly busy week on social media ahead of his departure, targeting both Elon Musk and conservative media figure Megyn Kelly with scathing commentary, according to multiple reports.

open image in gallery Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, was known for his political commentary and satirical posts online. He joined his family in speaking out against the nomination of RFK Jr. ( Getty Images for Empire State Re )

The 32-year-old, who also works as a political correspondent for Vogue, had made headlines in recent months for joining his family in speaking out against his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former independent presidential candidate and President Donald Trump’s nominee Department of Health and Human Services.

He even called out family members who kept quiet about RFK Jr, suggesting their silence should be read as support for his views.

"This is for the rest of my cousins: I'm asking the media to ask my cousins—I have a lot of 'em—what they think and why they don't say anything, and what they know about Bobby Kennedy and why they aren't talking and all the stories they have,” Schlossberg said in a video posted to social media. “The guy's about to be in charge of public health for the United States of America.”

“How about you ask my cousins some real questions? How come I'm the only one who's talking out? Wake up,” he continued. “This is not a f****** drill. These guys are taking over. If they don't want to talk, then you know what side they're on.”

He also shared a video from his mother, Caroline Kennedy, in which she denounced her cousin as a “predator” unfit to lead the department.

"I've known Bobby my whole life,” she said. “We grew up together. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets. Because Bobby himself is a predator today.”

"Bobby is addicted to attention and power," she added.

open image in gallery Schlossberg was highly critical of his cousin RFK Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. ( REUTERS )

Schlossberg has also sparked his fair share of social media firestorms, such as when he made a post about his grandmother and Second Lady Usha Vance.

“True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O?” Schlossberg wrote on X.

But Schlossberg later responded to the mixed reactions in a follow-up post: “I called my grandmother hot … have I totally lost it? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job.”