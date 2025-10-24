Jackie Kennedy’s grandson slams Trump for ‘pouring concrete’ all over former First Lady’s garden
Jack Schlossberg slammed the president for seeing the world in ‘black and white’ and urged voters to ‘stop’ Trump before the midterms
Jackie Kennedy’s grandson has torn into Donald Trump over his decision to bulldoze her Rose Garden at the White House.
Jack Schlossberg said that the president “poured concrete” on the White House’s historic lawn in a fiery social media post on Instagram.
The political commentator accused Trump of seeing America in “black and white,” unlike the former First Lady.
“My grandmother saw America in full color — Trump sees black and white. Where she planted flowers, he poured concrete,” he wrote. “She brought life to the White House, because our landmarks should inspire and grow with our country.
“Her Rose Garden is gone, but the spirit of the Kennedy White House lives on — in the young at heart, the strong in spirit, and in a new generation answering the call to service.”
He included a picture of John F. Kennedy Jr as a child in the post, dressed in a pale blue suit and marvelling at his mother’s garden. The other picture he included showed the lawn being carved up and resurfaced to create Trump’s “Rose Garden Club.”
Schlossberg’s post comes as the president pushes ahead with plans to remake the White House in his own image.
After bulldozing and paving over Kennedy’s rose garden, Trump tore down the East Wing of the White House in an effort to make space for his $300 million ballroom. The 90,000 square foot entertainment space will dwarf the White House, which is 55,000 square feet, in size.
However, according to Reuters, Trump still needs to submit his plans to the National Capital Planning Commission, the body that approves construction projects at the White House, despite having already blitzed the East Wing.
Now, Schlossberg, who rocketed to fame with his off-the-wall social media posts, is calling on Americans to use their votes to “stop” Trump at the midterms.
“A year from now, we’ll get our last chance to stop Trump,” he wrote. “History is watching. We need leaders with courage, conviction and who actually care.”
Trump has previously expressed concern about his party’s prospects in the midterms, telling One America News Network that “the person that wins the presidency always seems to lose the midterms.”
Although this is often true, the Democrats bucked the trend in 2022 by retaining control of the Senate and only narrowly losing the House while Joe Biden was in office.
Early polls have put the Democrats slightly ahead for the 2026 midterms, with a major YouGov/The Economist survey, conducted in August, suggesting that 43.7 percent of voters plan to cast their ballots for the Democratic Party.
Conversely, 38.4 percent of people plan to vote for the Republicans, although that number plunges to 26 percent when independents are included in the poll.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments