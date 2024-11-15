Iran sent note to the White House promising not to kill Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Iran sent a private letter to the Joe Biden administration last month vowing it wouldn’t plot to kill Donald Trump, according to a report.

The letter from Tehran — delivered on October 14 — came in response to US officials’ private hand-written warning to the country in September, relating that any threats against the then-Republican nominee’s life would be “treated as an act of war,” the Wall Street Journal first reported.

The promise not to kill the now president-elect contradicts Iran’s vow to avenge Qassem Soleimani — the commander of the Quds Force killed in a US airstrike in 2020 during Trump’s presidency.

However, the letter echoed its claim that Trump had committed a crime by directing the airstrike to target Soleimani. Tehran’s letter was not signed by a specific official, the Journal reported.

The revelation comes one week after the Justice Department announced that it had intercepted a fugitive Iranian government operative’s scheme to assassinate President-elect Trump before election day.

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14 in Palm Beach, Florida. Iran sent a secret message to the US last month promising not to kill President-elect Trump ( Getty Images )

It also arrives months after Trump’s Secret Service presence was bolstered over the summer when the Biden administration learned of credible threats targeting US politicians.

The boost in his security detail happened mere weeks before a 20-year-old gunman opened fire at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. There is no evidence to suggest the incidents are connected.

Amid these alleged threats on his life, Trump told reporters that he would consider a new nuclear agreement with the country — years after he pulled out of the 2015 landmark Iran nuclear deal during his first term.

At the time, he called it a “a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made;” former Secretary of State John Kerry once lauded the agreement as making “the world a safer place”.

open image in gallery Elon Musk, left, and Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show on Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. Musk, recently tapped to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, met with Iran’s ambassador to the UN on Monday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“We have to make a deal, because the consequences are impossible. We have to make a deal,” he said in late September, Politico reported.

Richard Nephew, once the Department of State’s Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption during the Biden administration, warned that Trump’s hopes could be far-fetched.

Tehran’s assurances in its recent note could help US-Iran relations, “but no one should be kidding themselves on how hard a deal would be to achieve on even just the nuclear issue given where Iran’s program is and the history” of the agreement, Nephew told the Journal.

More recently, on Monday, Elon Musk — the world’s richest person and Trump’s pick to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency — met with Iran’s ambassador to the UN. The meeting, held in New York City, was meant to cool tensions between the two nations.

Iranian officials described the meeting to the New York Times as “positive” and “good news.”