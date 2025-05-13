Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation cooled slightly in the last 12 months through April and egg prices dropped to the lowest in months, but fears over the impact of President Donald Trump’s global trade tariffs remain.

Consumer prices have risen 2.3 percent in April compared with a year earlier, according to the Department of Labor. April’s consumer-price index report is the first to capture the aftermath of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcements on April 2, causing the stock market to plummet, and the picture is unclear.

Economists say it will likely take more time for the full impact of Trump’s trade tariffs to be reflected in prices across the U.S.

On a monthly basis, prices rose modestly, increasing 0.2 percent from March to April after falling 0.1 percent the previous month. Grocery prices fell 0.4 percent, pulled down in part by a big 12.7 percent drop in the price of eggs, which was the first decline in price in months.

open image in gallery Inflation cooled slightly after President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs came into effect, according to a Department of Labor report out today. Trump believes that his tariffs will boost American manufacturing and create more jobs. ( AP )

The report suggests the tariffs haven’t yet impacted the prices of many items. Clothing costs fell 0.2 percent from March to April, while new car prices were unchanged. Furniture costs jumped 1.5 percent, however.

The president has long argued that his global tariffs will boost American manufacturing and increase U.S. jobs. “In the end it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Trump said last month.

But economists have warned that it is the American people who will suffer higher prices.

Economists are viewing this month’s report as a way of “testing the waters.”

open image in gallery Trump’s tariffs caused the stock market to plummet last month. The markets have since recovered, but economists warned that inflation could worsen in the coming months. ( Getty Images )

“Firms have indicated ... that they are unsure how much of the tariff cost increase they can pass through to consumers without denting demand, and we expect some testing of the waters and a staggered pattern of price increases,” Laura Rosner-Warburton, cofounder of Macro Policy Perspectives, wrote in a note to clients.

It comes as the U.S. and China agreed Monday to call a temporary truce to the trade war. The U.S. agreed to slash the tariff on Chinese imports to 30 percent from its current 145 percent and China, in return, agreed that it would lower its levies on American goods to 10 percent from 125 percent.

Both nations would suspend their respective tariffs for 90 days as negotiations continue. But even taking that agreement into account, U.S. average import taxes remain at 90-year highs, economists said, which could worsen inflation in the coming months.

Consumer prices cooled noticeably in February and March, prompting Trump to claim repeatedly on social media that there is “NO INFLATION.” Inflation has fallen to nearly the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve, the agency charged with fighting higher prices.

Inflation fell for the first time in nearly five years the previous month.

