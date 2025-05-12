Trump - live updates: President’s plan to accept ‘palace in sky’ Qatari plane facing Maga backlash
Trump has defended reports the Qatari royal family will gift a $400 million Boeing jet to the president to use as the new Air Force One
The United States and China have struck a deal to slash tariffs for at least 90 days as both countries seek to end the trade war.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters that “both countries represented their national interest very well” in the meetings in Geneva, and that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115 percent.
It comes as Donald Trump faces a Maga backlash for his plan to accept a gift of a $400 million Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family, to be used as the new Air Force One.
Trump ally Laura Loomer says it would be a “stain” on the administration, while democrats have called it “bribery”.
The president will travel to Qatar as part of a tour of the Middle East on Tuesday, his first overseas trip besides the funeral of Pope Francis since his inauguration in January.
Ahead of his overseas trip, Trump is preparing to cut prescription drug prices by signing an executive order on Monday to reduce thir cost by up to 80 pecent “almost immediately”.
Debate around gift Boeing comes ahead of Middle East trip
News of the potential gift airplane comes ahead of Donald Trump’s first official overseas visit, barring the funeral of Pope Francis.
The president will travel on Tuesday for visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The focus will be on “economic agreements.”
The plane - which would be one of the most valuable gifts given to the U.S. by a foreign country - will not be presented to Trump or accepted by the U.S. while he is in Qatar, Reuters reports.
The Trump Organization, run by the president’s two eldest sons, has growing interests in the Middle East. An ethics agreement released by the company in January forbids deals with foreign governments but allows those with private companies.
Far-right Maga ally to Trump condemns plan to accept $400m jet gift a 'stain' on the administration
A far-right Maga ally of Donald Trump who claims she would “take a bullet” for the president has condemned his plans to accept a gift from the Qatari royals as a “stain” on the administration.
Ahead of the president’s visit to the Middle East this week, ABC reported that Qatar was planning to gift a $400 million Boeing jet to Trump to replace the current aging Air Force One jet.
The Qatari government said a deal was yet to be finalised, but Trump defended the gift on Truth Social on the weekend.
However, Laura Loomer said the U.S. could not accept such a gift.
“The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same proxies that have worked with the Mexican cartels to get jihadists across our border,” she wrote on X.
“This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true.”
Analysis: Trump craves recognition as the peacemaker president
President Donald Trump, hailing a successful U.S.-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday, brought flashbacks to his inauguration day address and desire to be seen as a “peacemaker.”
In his January 20 address, he said: “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier.”
On the surface, an admirable mission statement, but underneath lies a personal motive and related gripe. President Trump has made no secret that one thing he really desires is a Nobel Peace Prize.
Read US Reporter Oliver O’Connell’s analysis of whether Trump is likely to achieve that wish below:
Peacemaker president? Trump’s long-running quest for international recognition
Trump says drug prices will be cut by 59 percent
The President says there is “no inflation” as he prepares to sign an executive order to cut the price of prescription medication.
Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: “DRUG PRICES TO BE CUT BY 59%, PLUS! Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and all other costs, DOWN. NO INFLATION!!! LOVE, DJT”
Inflation in the U.S. was 2.4 percent in the year to March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but fell 0.1 percent over the month.
Gas prices fell 6.4 percent, while food inflation rose by 0.4 percent over the month.
Inflation figures for April will be published on Tuesday.
'GREAT NEWS': Trump welcomes Hamas plan to release U.S. captive
Donald Trump has welcomed the news that Hamas will release the last living American captive, Edan Alexander.
“EDAN ALEXANDER, AMERICAN HOSTAGE THOUGHT DEAD, TO BE RELEASED BY HAMAS. GREAT NEWS!” he wrote on social media on Monday morning.
White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel on Monday ahead of Alexander’s release.
Witkoff spoke to Alexander’s parents and told them about Hamas’ release plans, Axios reports.
A source familiar with the deal told The Independent it was a “good will” gesture after direct talks between the militant group and the U.S.
Read the full report on Alexander’s expected release below:
Edan Alexander, last living American hostage in Gaza, set to be released
Shipping giant welcomes China-U.S. deal
Danish shipping giant Maersk has welcomed the 90-day pause on high tariffs between China and the U.S. as a step in the right direction.
"We hope it can lay the foundation for the parties to also reach a permanent deal that can create the long-term predictability our customers need," the company said in an emailed statement.
"Right now, our customers have gotten 90 days of clarity with reduced tariffs, and we are working hard to help them make the best use of this window," it added.
President defends slated gift of Boeing jet
Donald Trump has defended reports that the Qatari royal family will gift a $400 million Boeing jet to the president to use as the new Air Force One.
“So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane,” Trump wrote on social media.
“Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!!”
Qatari officials said the deal was yet to be finalised, and was still under consideration by the defense departments of both countries.
“No decision has been made,” Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar’s Media Attaché to the US, told Politico.
Trump promises sweeping cuts to prescription drug prices
Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order today which he claims will reduced the cost of prescription medicines by up to 80 percent “almost immediately”.
Trump said in social media post that it was “very embarrassing” that Americans were paying much more for prescription drugs than “in any other nation”.
“I will be signing one of the most consequential Executive Orders in our Country’s history. Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%,” he wrote on TruthSocial on Sunday.
The president said he would be instituting a “most favored nation’s policy” in which the U.S. would pay the same as the country that pays the lowest price anywhere around the world.
Americans do tend to pay more for prescriptions than people in other wealthy nations, ProPublica reports.
Drug companies face few restraints on what they charge for their products in the U.S, whereas other countries tend to set prices for treatments based on their benefits and the prices other nations charge.
Markets buoyed by 'significant' deal
Financial markets have been buoyed by the news of the cuts in tariffs between the U.S. and China.
The tariff dispute brought nearly $600 billion in two-way trade to a standstill, disrupting supply chains, sparking fears of stagflation and triggering some layoffs.
Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong said the deal was “better than I expected”.
"Obviously, this is very positive news for economies in both countries and for the global economy, and makes investors much less concerned about the damage to global supply chains in the short term," Zhang said.
Before the deal was detailed, Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets for Hargreaves Lansdown, said hopes were high for a “significant deal”.
"With more details about the outcome expected later, there's optimism around that the spat between the world's two largest economies won't inflict as much damage globally as had been feared,” she said.
U.S. and China release joint statement on tariff deal
Following the weekend of negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, the U.S. and China have released a joint statement outlining the new agreement to slash tariffs.
Beyond agreeing to reduce tariffs by 115 percent for 90 days, both sides agreed to “establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations”.
Those discussions will continue between China’s vice premier He Lifeng and U.S representatives Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer, and will be conducted in China, the United States, or a third country.
Earlier, Bessent said one of the issues that led to the escalating trade war was a lack of a mechanism to hold these sorts of trade discussions.
