Trump live: US president begins landmark Middle East tour after hailing China relations ‘reset’
White House says Trump is making ‘historic return to the Middle East’ beginning with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh this morning as part of a landmark visit to three Gulf states this week.
Mr Trump will meet the country’s de facto leader, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and is expected to attend a summit of Gulf leaders in the city on Wednesday before travelling to Qatar.
He will end his three-day trip to the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.
The White House said Mr Trump was making a “historic return to the Middle East.” This is the first official state visit of his second presidency, and he is focusing on “strengthening ties” and securing investment – although invariably he is also expected to discuss the situation with the nearby Gaza war.
The trip comes after the United States and China struck a deal to slash tariffs by 115 per cent for at least 90 days as both countries seek to tone down their trade war.
Mr Trump said that the US had achieved a “total reset” in relations with China.
Trump making 'historic' return to Middle East with first state visit to Gulf nations
President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh this morning as part of a landmark visit to three Gulf states this week.
Mr Trump will meet the country’s de facto leader, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and is expected to attend a summit of Gulf leaders in the city on Wednesday before travelling to Qatar.
He will end his three-day trip to the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments