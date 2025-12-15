Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ilhan Omar says her son was pulled over by ICE agents during immigration crackdown

Omar and Trump have repeatedly clashed, with the president calling for the Congresswoman to be ‘thrown the hell out’ of the United States

Owen Scott
Monday 15 December 2025 06:27 EST
Comments
Trump criticises Rep. Ilhan Omar and singles out Somalians at Pennsylvania rally

Ilhan Omar said that ICE agents pulled over her son on Saturday and demanded that he show his I.D.

The Somali-American Congresswoman has been a fierce critic of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, drawing the president’s ire in doing so.

Speaking on WCCO Sunday Morning, Omar said that her 20-year-old son was stopped by ICE agents in the very same crackdown that she had been criticizing.

“Yesterday, after he made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by ICE agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go,” she said.

She said that her son always carried his passport with him, and accused immigration officers of “racially profiling” Minnesotans while making arrests.

Ilhan Omar says that her son was pulled over by ICE agents
Ilhan Omar says that her son was pulled over by ICE agents (Getty Images)

Omar claimed that ICE agents had previously entered a mosque where her son and other Muslim Minnesotans were praying, but left without making any arrests.

Minnesota’s Somali community has been a particular target in the president’s tough anti-immigration measures, with Trump describing migrants from the country as “garbage.” He also claimed that Somali migrants “destroyed our country,” shortly after ICE activities in Minnesota were ramped up with Operation Metro Surge.

So far, the operation has already led to over 400 arrests in Minnesota this month, although an ICE spokesperson told NBC News that the crackdown was not specifically targeting Somali immigrants.

In a letter sent on Friday, Omar claimed that Kristi Noem, the secretary of Homeland Security, and Todd Lyons, the director of ICE, were using an “egregious level of unnecessary force” in Operation Metro surge.

“It is clear to me that this surge came in direct response to Trump's racist comments about Somali people, and about me in particular,” Omar wrote.

ICE has arrested over 400 people in Operation Metro Surge in cities across Minnesota
ICE has arrested over 400 people in Operation Metro Surge in cities across Minnesota (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Trump has recently escalated his attacks on Omar herself, who moved to the U.S. in 1995. The president has called for Omar to be “thrown the hell out” of the United States and repeated a widely debunked conspiracy theory that she married her brother to gain U.S. citizenship.

Hitting back, she branded Trump as a “national embarrassment,” after he lectured crowds in Pennsylvania about immigration from Somalia.

Omar said that his rhetoric had been ramped up to distract from an uncertain economic outlook for the United States.

“He needs serious help,” she seethed. “Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead.”

The Independent has contacted the DHS for further comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in