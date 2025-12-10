Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is floating possible replacements for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, despite insistence from the White House that she’s not going anywhere, according to a report.

The former South Dakota governor has led President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda — a flashpoint of his second term — since January, and he has frequently showered her with praise. At a Cabinet meeting last week, Trump hailed Noem and other immigration officials: “What you're doing is amazing.”

Yet, inside the Trump administration, a list of names to replace Noem is being discussed, including Virginia GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin and Fox News contributor and former Utah Republican lawmaker Jason Chaffetz, an administration official and two close to the administration told Politico.

“I’m hearing from people that she’s about to leave,” one person close to the administration told the outlet, noting that Noem wouldn’t be fired but would be departing for “another opportunity.”

Both the White House and DHS have denied claims that she’s leaving her post.

open image in gallery The White House has denied that Kristi Noem will soon be exiting her role as DHS Secretary but a report claims several potential replacements are being discussed ( AP )

“Everything about this is total Fake News. Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the President’s agenda and making America safe again.” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told The Independent.

“I can’t speak for the President, but I’ve seen more credible reporting on Big Foot,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

However, speculation that she’ll soon exit her post has been swirling for weeks.

On Monday, a White House official told MSNow that Noem is on “very thin ice.” Over the weekend, two former DHS officials told The Bulwark Trump is considering moving on from Noem, with the change potentially coming “really soon.” Last month, CNN reported that Noem could be one of several Cabinet members who could be replaced in a year-end shakeup.

Jackson told MSNow that their story was “total fake news.” Similarly, in a statement to The Independent, she called The Bulwark’s report ‘FAKE NEWS!’

Some sources suggested Noem’s “constant presence” on TV has irritated some in the president’s circle, who perceive her as being focused on the 2028 presidential election, Politico reported.

“She’s not doing this so she can get a cushy job on Fox News when she leaves,” the administration official said. “Her best shot is to get out on the campaign trail now, start lining up endorsements from governors and then use that to negotiate a role in the next administration — secretary of State, vice president.”

A second administration official said there is “definitely a belief” inside DHS that she plans to launch a 2028 bid, but made clear she has no plans to depart soon.

Concerns have also mounted around how Noem is spending the funds from Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which secured $165 billion in appropriations for DHS. Some have complained that she’s moved too slowly to buy more planes for removal flights or deploy funds to expand detention space.

Senate Democrats have even requested a formal investigation into DHS’s $200 million advertising blitz promoting self-deportations following ProPublica’s report claiming that Noem awarded contracts to companies with close ties to both her and other top DHS officials. McLaughlin told the outlet: “We don’t have visibility into why they were chosen.” DHS added that it has “no involvement with the selection of subcontractors.”

“There’s definitely some fishy stuff going on with money,” the first administration official told Politico. “Whether or not it’s true — even just a rumor — optics are everything.”

open image in gallery The president has praised Noem publicly, calling her work at DHS ‘amazing,’ as recently as last week ( REUTERS )

Politico’s report also points to an alleged growing tensions between Noem and border czar Tom Homan.

“Her clashes with Tom Homan are a problem. The rivalry, neither wanting to be subordinate to the other,” the first person close to the administration told the outlet. “Their insistence on independence and on being the one running the show — or at least the one perceived to be running the show.”

Jackson, the White House spokesperson, told Politico that “President Trump, Secretary Noem, and Tom Homan are all on the same page when it comes to implementing the President’s agenda and the results speak for themselves — the border is secure and deportations continue to increase.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Youngkin and Chaffetz for comment.

Regarding Chaffetz, one source believed him to be “uniquely confirmable.”

“The policy implementation, numbers and communications aren’t where they should be at DHS. He knows that and has vast policy and oversight experience, not only on the central issue of immigration enforcement but also the complicated component agencies within the department,” a person close to the administration told Politico.

“He covers a lot of bases for President Trump and senior officials. He enjoys close relationships with lawmakers on both sides of the Hill and is uniquely confirmable. I think that’s why it makes a lot of sense that his name keeps popping up in discussions about filling a post, particularly DHS.”