Six days after protester Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, another confrontation between immigration enforcement and a member of the public has been captured on video.

In a clash between federal forces and demonstrators on a residential street in the same Minnesota city – just two blocks from where Good, 37, was killed last Wednesday, sparking a national outcry – an unidentified woman was dragged screaming from her car Tuesday.

Multiple masked agents wearing sunglasses and flak jackets argue with the woman as she tries to drive away from the chaotic encounter. Two of the men reach in through the driver side window before one of them manages to force it open and drag the woman to the floor.

open image in gallery Federal agents grab a woman and drag her away from her car, days after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday January 13, 2026 ( Reuters )

“I’ve been beat up by police before,” the woman shouts as she is dragged off into the melee. “I’m disabled, I’m trying to go to the doctor up there, that’s why I couldn’t move. I am an autistic disabled person, I’m trying to go to the doctor.”

As the agents drag her away, bystanders yell at them to stop, with one asking “where is your humanity?”.

“That’s so f***ed up,” one cries while another is heard saying “All you do is hurt”.

Tear gas, flash bang grenades and pepper balls were also fired towards the protesters during the stand-off, which occurred at the corner of 34th Street and Park.

Some reporting has suggested the woman in question was attempting to wedge the agents between her vehicle and another one blocking the street but that is not clear in the clip shared on social media.

open image in gallery The unidentified woman appeals for help after being dragged from her car by federal agents ( Getty )

ICE official Charles Marcus told Fox News that at least 60 protesters have been arrested and charged with impeding or assaulting immigration authorities in Minnesota in the last five days.

“We will be arresting anybody that interferes or impedes in any of these enforcement actions,” he said. “We’ve already arrested 60… that have got in our way, impeded us or assaulted an officer.”

The Independent has contacted the DHS for comment.

The Trump administration has dispatched more than 2,000 agents to the Minneapolis-St Paul area so far in what the Department of Homeland Security has called its largest operation ever, part of President Donald Trump’s controversial crackdown on undocumented migrants.

open image in gallery The woman tries to explain that she is disabled and en route to a medical appointment as she is led away and handcuffed ( AFP/Getty )

But the killing of Good, which was closely scrutinized after several videos of her final moments were posted on social media, led to anti-ICE demonstrations being held in cities across the U.S., with further protests held in Minneapolis, New York City and Washington, D.C., Tuesday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem caused particular anger by accusing Good of engaging in “an act of domestic terrorism” without waiting for the facts to be established, a position that was quickly echoed by Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called on ICE to “get the f*** out” of the city and a lawsuit has been filed in an attempt to stop the surge of immigration forces into the state.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Tuesday that the “federal invasion” had done “serious harm.”

“DHS agents have sown chaos and terror across the metropolitan area,” Ellison said. “Schools have gone [into] lockdown. Entire districts have had to cancel school for tens of thousands of students to ensure safety and offer online education… Revenues are down, and some retail stores, daycares and restaurants have actually closed because people are afraid to go out.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded: “Keith Ellison made it abundantly clear today he is prioritizing politics over public safety.

“It really is astounding that the Left can miraculously rediscover the Tenth Amendment when they don’t want federal law enforcement officers to enforce federal law – which is a clear federal responsibility under Article I, Article II and the Supremacy Clause – and then go right back to federalizing every state responsibility possible when they get back in power. Spare us.”