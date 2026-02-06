Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security’s independent watchdog revealed multiple ongoing investigations into the department as the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown draws mounting pushback.

The Office of Inspector General detailed eight individual probes — most of which pertain to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — in a news release on Thursday.

Currently under review are ICE’s hiring program, use of expedited removal authority, use of force and detention facilities. Also being examined are DHS’s use of biometric data and U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s interior operations. The inspector general said it was looking into whether these actions comply with federal law and department guidelines.

Several of these investigations had previously been disclosed.

The independent review comes as President Donald Trump’s immigration tactics — which have resulted in several fatal shootings — are facing growing criticism from the public and scrutiny from lawmakers.

open image in gallery The Department of Homeland Security’s independent watchdog revealed numerous investigations into the administration's immigration crackdown ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to a February Quinnipiac survey, 63 percent of American voters disapprove of the way ICE is enforcing immigration laws, while 34 percent approve. Fifty-nine percent of voters also believe the recent agent-involved shootings in Minneapolis “are a sign of broader problems in the way ICE is operating.”

Numerous Democrats in Congress have criticized DHS’s enforcement tactics and called on Secretary Kristi Noem to resign or face impeachment. Senate Democrats are now blocking DHS funding until reforms are enacted, such as requiring federal agents to wear body cameras and display identification.

The White House, meanwhile, has said it is simply enforcing laws on the books and working to remove millions of illegal immigrants allowed into the country under former President Joe Biden’s administration. On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Democrats’ demands as unreasonable.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin also dismissed the inspector general’s investigations, telling Politico: “The supposed number of ongoing matters doesn’t say anything about their disposition or the facts.”

“DHS’s job is to secure the homeland, and we do so in line with federal law and the Constitution,” she added. “The Trump administration is committed to transparency, and we have no problem with honest and impartial oversight.”

A DHS representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery In recent weeks, anti-ICE protests have taken place in cities across the nation ( AFP via Getty Images )

During his first month in office, Trump removed multiple independent watchdogs from their posts at government agencies. However, Joseph Cuffari, the DHS’s inspector general, still remains at his position.

Last week, numerous Democrats in Congress sent Cuffari a letter, asking him to speed up his investigations.

“Given the urgency of this situation — with communities facing severe, and sometimes fatal, harm from ICE’s tactics on American streets every day — we request that your office conduct this review expeditiously and share any preliminary findings with Congress and the public on an expedited basis,” the lawmakers wrote.

The inspector general appeared to address this letter in its release on Thursday.

“We recognize the importance of these reviews to provide valuable insight to DHS leadership and Congress, as well as to the public,” the release said. “These reviews are being conducted as expeditiously as possible while ensuring we apply rigor and uphold our professional standards.”

The inspector general said that the timeline for these reviews is determined by multiple factors — including access to information, the availability of resources and the scope of the project.

“Therefore we cannot provide a specific date of completion,” the release said.