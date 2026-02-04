Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has admitted that his administration “can use a little bit of a softer touch” amid its immigration crackdown after two U.S. citizens were gunned down in the streets of Minneapolis by federal agents last month.

In a clip from Trump’s pre-SuperBowl interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas released Wednesday, the president reflected on the Department of Homeland Security's sprawling immigration operation in Minnesota, which has prompted protests across the country.

When asked what he learned from Minneapolis, Trump said, “I learned that maybe we could use a little bit of a softer touch. But you still have to be tough. We are dealing with really hard criminals.”

While the Trump administration claims it’s going after the “worst of the worst” in Minnesota, Renee Good, a mother of three, and Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, were killed in the crackdown.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has admitted that his administration 'can use a little bit of a softer touch' amid its immigration crackdown in Minnesota ( Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images )

Good, 37, was fatally shot by Jonathan Ross, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, behind the wheel of her car on January 7.

Pretti, also 37, was in a confrontation with Border Patrol agents when he was shot and killed on January 24.

The Trump administration has framed both shootings as self-defense, but that justification has been questioned.

open image in gallery Chaos in Minneapolis, including the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents last month, has led to nationwide protests ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

Federal agents in Minnesota have made thousands of arrests in recent weeks, according to DHS.

Detainees at a federal building in Minnesota have described inhumane conditions, including denial of food and medical care, according to a recent report from The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Amid the turmoil in Minnesota, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan announced earlier Wednesday 700 federal agents will be pulled from Minnesota, leaving about 2,000 officers in the state.

open image in gallery Trump's comments come after border czar Tom Homan said 700 federal agents will be pulled from Minnesota ( John Moore//Getty Images )

Homan said the “drawdown” was the result of “productive discussions” with state and local officials “about increasing coordination in a lawful way between the county jails and ICE to avoid public safety threats being released back in the community.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X that Homan’s announcement is a “step in the right direction, but we need a faster and larger drawdown of forces.” Walz also called for state-led investigations into the killings of Good and Pretti.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey argued that the drawdown is “not de-escalation,” citing the remaining 2,000 agents. He said the DHS operation in Minnesota “has been catastrophic for our residents and businesses. It needs to end immediately.”