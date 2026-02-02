Alex Pretti’s death ruled a homicide by Minnesota medical examiner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Pretti’s death has been ruled as a homicide by a county medical examiner in Minnesota.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released its ruling online Monday that, nine days after the 37-year-old was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis.

The disclosure noted that Pretti suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and died the same day, but offered no further specifics about the autopsy or its findings.

It comes after the same cause of death for Renee Nicole Good, who was also fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, was also ruled a homicide.

A ruling of homicide does not mean a crime was committed.

open image in gallery Alex Pretti’s death has been ruled as a homicide by the county medical examiner in Minnesota ( U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs )

Elsewhere, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that body-worn cameras would be distributed to all immigration enforcement officials in Minneapolis amid cries for great accountability in the wake of both deaths.

“Effective immediately we are deploying body cameras to every officer in the field in Minneapolis,” Noem wrote on X. “As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide. We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country.”

Noem attributed the decision to “the most transparent administration in American history.”

It comes after two federal immigration agents involved in Pretti’s death were identified as longtime officers with Customs and Border Protection.

open image in gallery More than 300 ‘ICE Out of Everywhere’ protests took place Saturday as outrage continues to grow over a surge of agents into Democratic cities and the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti ( Getty Images )

Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35, are named in government records, viewed by ProPublica, as the officers who fired on the 37-year-old intensive care nurse on January 24.

The agents, from Texas, were assigned to “Operation Metro Surge,” which saw thousands of federal agents deployed to Minnesota in December to carry out the Trump administration’s anti-immigration crackdown.

Top officials in the Trump administration officials had previously characterized both Good and Pretti as perpetrators of “domestic terrorism,” despite footage of both incidents appearing to contradict those claims.

open image in gallery A ‘national shutdown’ event, in which organizers encouraged people skip work, school and shopping in protest, took place Friday ( Getty Images )

Recent days have seen apparent attempts by the administration to walk back its aggressive approach to immigration efforts, including the removal of Border Patrol “commander-at-large” Gregory Bovino from the city.

Donald Trump said Saturday that he had ordered the DHS not to intervene in “protests and/or riots” in Democratic-led cities unless local leaders ask for help.

In a Truth Social post, the president noted federal officers will still be “very forceful” in their protection of federal property amid protests against his mass deportation campaign, with anti-ICE rallies taking place in cities across the country.

State and local governments “must use the word, ‘PLEASE’” before asking for the federal government’s help, he wrote.

More than 300 “ICE Out of Everywhere” protests took place Saturday as outrage continues to grow over a surge of agents into Democratic cities and the fatal shootings of Good and Pretti. A “national shutdown” event, in which organizers encouraged people skip work, school and shopping in protest, took place Friday.