Noem announces major change for all field agents in Minneapolis

‘I’ve not left home in five weeks’: Fear in Minneapolis as ICE agents terrorize city
  • US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the immediate deployment of body cameras to all field officers in Minneapolis, she said on X.
  • The body camera program is set to expand nationwide as funding becomes available.
  • Trump commented on the initiative, stating it was Noem's decision and that he supports it, believing body cameras are beneficial for law enforcement.
  • The public outcry over AlexPretti’s killing, alongside another death involving an ICE agent, led to a change in federal tactics, with agents in Minnesota subsequently ordered not to engage with protesters.
  • Following Pretti’s death, initial claims by officials that he “attacked” officers and “brandished” a gun were contradicted by video evidence, which showed him holding a phone.

