Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security has complained its immigration agents are being prevented from taking bathroom breaks by “hostile” protesters.

The DHS has sent around 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents to the state as part of “Operation Metro Surge,” causing protests to flare in Minneapolis, particularly after the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, on a residential street on January 7.

“Today, Border Patrol agents who were in the Minneapolis-St Paul area as part of a targeted enforcement operation were repeatedly harassed and blocked by hostile crowds while simply trying to take bathroom breaks,” the DHS wrote on X Wednesday.

“At each gas station where the agents stopped to use the restroom, groups of agitators appeared, yelled at them, stalked them, and even tried to prevent law enforcement vehicles from leaving, creating unsafe conditions.

open image in gallery Federal immigration agents on the streets of Minneapolis as their operations continue ( Reuters )

“At one stop, individuals in the crowd threw food at the agents,” the statement continued. “At their final gas station stop, someone spit on an agent. When an agent moved to detain the person who spit on him, the crowd tackled and attacked the agents while surrounding them.

“To safely clear the area agents had to use crowd control measures to disperse the hostile crowd.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was quick to accuse Good of “stalking” ICE officials in her Honda SUV and claimed she was intending to use her vehicle to commit “an act of domestic terrorism” when she was shot dead.

Noem also leapt to the defense of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent involved, by saying he had been in fear for his life and was injured in the confrontation.

Her position was echoed by Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the latter speaking up angrily on Ross’s behalf and berating the media over its coverage.

open image in gallery A protester blows a whistle at U.S. Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis Wednesday ( AFP/Getty )

Vance is scheduled to visit the city Thursday on a trip that will reportedly include meetings with ICE personnel and a speech praising their efforts while condemning Minneapolis’s “sanctuary” policies, which he claims restricts cooperation between state and federal authorities.

Mayor Jacob Frey has demanded the government’s forces “get the f*** out of Minneapolis,” Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to restore order, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has placed the National Guard on standby.

Frey, Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have meanwhile been subpoenaed by the Department of Justice as part of an investigation into accusations that local law enforcement have conspired to impede the government’s operations.

ICE has provoked further animosity on the ground since Good’s death by shooting another person in the leg and by detaining a five-year-old boy.

The protesters have also caused uproar among conservatives by demonstrating inside a St Paul church on Sunday, disrupting prayer services.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced earlier Thursday, prior to Vance’s visit, that two people – Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen – have been arrested in connection with that episode.