Fox News refused to air anti-ICE ad featuring Joe Rogan’s ‘Gestapo’ comment
Conservative broadcaster declines to run TV spot from Jewish Democratic Council of America calling on President Donald Trump to end illegal immigration crackdown over Minneapolis deaths
Fox News has declined to run an anti-ICE TV spot that prominently features a clip of Joe Rogan comparing federal immigration agents to the Gestapo, according to a report.
The advert from the Jewish Democratic Council of America, entitled “It’s Gone Too Far,” focuses on the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month, as well as the detention of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, and calls on President Donald Trump to call off his illegal immigration crackdown.
“Federal agents are executing and terrorizing American citizens,” the spot’s voiceover declares. “Detaining and teargassing children, creating chaos.”
It then cuts to a clip of Rogan asking: “Are we really going to be the Gestapo? Where’s your papers? Is that what we’ve come to?”
“ICE are out of control,” the narrator resumes. “When the government kills Americans and lies about the victims to cover up the crime, it’s not law and order and it’s not leadership. Those responsible must be fired. President Trump, stop the abuse, investigate the killings, it’s gone too far.”
While CNN and MSNBC are running the JDCA’s advert this week, Fox has declined to run it, according to Mediate.
JDCA CEO Halie Soifer told the outlet that the organization had intended to run the video during a break in Fox and Friends – the conservative network’s morning show, which Trump is known to watch avidly – and had not received an explanation as to why it was rejected.
The Independent has reached out to Fox News and to Rogan for comment.
“Jewish Americans have long rejected Trump’s extremism, but it’s now reached a tipping point for our community and our country,” Soifer said of the advert in a statement.
“Every American needs to turn their outrage into action, and with the midterms on the horizon, now is a critical moment to reject Trump’s dangerous chaos.
“Images of the execution of American citizens in the streets remind us of the darkest moments in our history. As Jewish Americans whose values are threatened by this White House, we feel obligated to sound the alarm and declare that ‘It’s gone too far,’ which is precisely what we’re doing with this ad.”
As for Rogan, while he was widely credited with playing a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election by inviting Trump onto his show and endorsing him, he has since become far more critical of the president.
Rogan last year called Trump’s crackdown on undocumented migrants “f***ing nuts,” ridiculed him for texting like a “79-year-old kid” and questioned the wisdom of hosting UFC fights on the White House lawn, which the president is planning to do this year.
Speaking to NBC News last week, Trump brushed aside Rogan’s criticisms, said they had had “a great conversation” three days prior, adding: “I think he’s a great guy, and I think he likes me, too.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks