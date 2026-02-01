Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Five-year-old boy and his dad who were seized by ICE return home after judge demanded their release

The father and son were home Sunday morning after being held at an ICE detention center since January 20

The five-year-old boy and his father who were detained by federal immigration agents and taken to an ICE facility in Texas have returned to their home in Minnesota.

Liam Conejo Ramos, 5, was taken into federal custody from the driveway of his family’s home on January 20 after officers arrested his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. They were released from an ICE detention center in Texas Sunday following a judge’s orders.

The father and son were home in Minneapolis by Sunday morning, Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro wrote on social media.

“Yesterday, five-year-old Liam and his dad Adrian were released from Dilley detention center. I picked them up last night and escorted them back to Minnesota this morning,” Castro wrote.

“Liam is now home. With his hat and his backpack,” the Texas Democrat continued. “Thank you to everyone who demanded freedom for Liam. We won’t stop until all children and families are home.”

This is a breaking news story...

