A federal judge has blocked Donald Trump’s administration from immediately deporting a five-year-old boy and his father after a viral image of their detention brought fresh anger to sweeping immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota.

Preschooler Liam Conejo Ramos was taken into federal custody from the driveway of his family’s home last week after officers arrested his father Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. They were sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Texas.

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked “any possible or anticipated removal or transfer” of the boy and his father, who brought a lawsuit against the Trump administration to secure his release, according to court filings.

Immigration officials are also blocked from sending Liam “outside of this judicial district during the pendency of this litigation and until further order of this court,” the brief order from Texas District Judge Fred Biery says.

The now-viral image of five-year-old Liam standing in his frozen driveway wearing a Spider-Man backpack and blue cap during father’s arrest fueled outrage in a city that has emerged as the latest backdrop to Trump’s mass deportation efforts, which have drawn several lawsuits and demonstrations across the country.

A now-viral image of Liam Conejo Ramos being taken into federal custody after his father’s arrest in Minneapolis drew international outrage and renewed scrutiny into the Trump administration’s impacts to immigrant families ( Columbia Heights Public Schools )

Minneapolis schools and families are also reeling after a wave of recent child detentions. Several students from the Columbia Heights Public Schools system were detained by immigration officers this month, according to the district.

Days after Liam and his father were detained, a two-year-old girl and her father were brought into federal custody after immigration officers broke the man’s car window and arrested them on their way home from the grocery store, according to Minneapolis officials.

Chloe and Liam were among at least five Minneapolis-area children swept up in Trump’s mass deportation campaign in recent days.

“The sense of safety in our community and around our schools is shaken, and our hearts are shattered. Honestly, at the end of the day, children should be in school with their classmates, and we want to focus on the purpose of educating our children,” school board chair Mary Granlund told reporters last week.

The boy and his father are originally from Ecuador and seeking asylum in the United States.

“These are not illegal aliens. They came legally and are pursuing a legal pathway,” family attorney Marc Prokosch said at a briefing last week.

Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security officials said they had no choice but to detain the boy and his father, claiming that the boy’s mother “refused to take custody of her child.”

This is a developing story