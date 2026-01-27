Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Minnesota ICE live updates: Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino ‘sent home’ over Alex Pretti shooting backlash

Bovino and other federal agents will depart Minneapolis as early as Tuesday, according to reports

Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears while paying tribute to Alex Pretti

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino has reportedly been locked out of his social media accounts by the DHS.

The controversial border agent had begun trolling both Republicans and Democrats who criticized his stance on the fatal shooting of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti.

Pretti was killed on Saturday by CBP agents, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem suggesting that he had “brandished” a weapon at an ICE protest. That account has been disputed.

A source told CNN that Bovino had access to his @CMDROpAtLargeCA account for his online spats. During one virtual clash, he accused Texas Representative James Talarico of “spreading lies and fueling violence.”

Bovino was responding to Talarico pointing out that Pretti’s killing followed the shooting of Renee Good.

He also attacked GOP lawmaker Thomas Massie for suggesting that carrying a firearm does not entitle law enforcement to take lethal action.

“Attacking law enforcement is not a right like you want it to be,” Bovino raged.

The news comes after reports suggested that Bovino is expected to leave Minneapolis and will be replaced with border czar Tom Homan, who will report directly to Donald Trump.

Recommended

Has Trump realised how angry Americans are over the killing of Alex Pretti?

Just over a year into President Donald Trump’s second term, it appears the White House has finally discovered a level of public anger that can’t be waved away or powered through by flooding the zone with red meat for his political base.

Days after Alex Pretti’s shooting in Minneapolis, Trump sent Tom Homan to the city, describing the border czar as “tough but fair.”

Three hours later, the president posted another message describing a “very good call” he’d had with Walz where he promised the governor that he’d have Homan get in touch with him and said the federal government’s request for cooperation from Minnesota law enforcement was to provide “any and all criminals that they have in their possession.”

Trump seems to have reversed his hardline position on the immigration crackdown in Minnesota. But why? And how long can that last?

Andrew Feinberg has the full story...

Has the public’s ICE anger finally hit home at the White House?

ANALYSIS: Trump’s dispatching of Tom Homan to Minneapolis lets him keep his base happy while avoiding more of the violence that has stoked massive public anger in recent days, Andrew Feinberg writes
Owen Scott27 January 2026 09:39

Who is controverisal, Trump-appointed Border Czar Tom Homan?

Donald Trump has sent his border czar, Tom Homan, to Minneapolis in the wake of the controversial fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday.

Homan has made headlines for his harsh stance on immigration enforcement, but actually gained national attention while working for ICE during the Obama administration.

He started his career as a border patrol agent back in 1984 before moving to ICE, where he received the Presidential Rank Award.

Homan’s hardline views on immigration align closely with Trump’s huge deportation plans.

“I will run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen,” Homan said in 2024.

Safiyah Riddle has the full story...

Who is Tom Homan? Trump’s border czar heading to Minneapolis amid protests

He is seen by some as a voice of restraint and moderation compared with some in the current administration
Owen Scott27 January 2026 09:07

Watch: Trump's NATO comments continue to spark fury in the United Kingdom

Piers Morgan’s Army veteran brother hits out at Trump’s ‘ignorant’ Afghanistan comments

Donald Trump’s controversial statements about the sacrifices made by NATO troops in Afghanistan have continued to cause fury in the United Kingdom.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan addressed the fury on his Talk TV show, while speaking to his brother Jeremy, who is an army veteran.

“Can you imagine if I had been killed out there and our mother heard those words,” Jeremy raged. “It would be a complete kick in the stomach to have it recycled by him in such a flagrantly ignorant and wrong way.”

Trump had previously played down the role of NATO in the war in Afghanistan, questioning whether the U.S. “ever needed them.” He also suggested that NATO forces remained behind the front line, while American troops fought.

His words were described as “insulting and frankly appalling” by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, prompting Trump to roll back by describing the U.K.’s army as “among the greatest of all warriors.”

Owen Scott27 January 2026 08:46

Bovino blocked from using social media by the DHS

Gregory Bovino has had his access to social media revoked, according to reports
Gregory Bovino has had his access to social media revoked, according to reports (Getty)

Border patrol official Gregory Bovino has had his access to social media revoked, a source close to the matter told CNN.

The controversial border agent had been trolling his critics rom his @CMDROpAtLargeCA account by sharing mugshots of immigrants who had been arrested.

He also responded aggressively to both GOP and Democratic lawmakers on X, defending the shooting of Alex Pretti.

“Carrying a firearm is not a death sentence, it’s a Constitutionally protected God-given right and if you don’t understand this you have no business in law enforcement or government.”” GOP Congressman Thomas Massie wrote.

“Attacking law enforcement is not a right like you want it to be,” Bovino fired back.

He also suggested Texas Representative James Talarico was “spreading lies and fueling violence” for pointing out that Pretti’s shooting came weeks after the killing of Renee Good.

Owen Scott27 January 2026 08:26

'A.I.-enhanced' images of Alex Pretti's shooting are going viral

Social media users are trying to enhance photographs of Alex Pretti’s shooting with A.I.
Social media users are trying to enhance photographs of Alex Pretti’s shooting with A.I. (Reuters)

Photographs of Alex Pretti’s shooting, which have been enhanced with A.I., are going viral, according to the BBC.

Users are trying to use the software to determine whether or not the 37-year-old nurse was holding a gun, as DHS Kristi Noem has claimed.

However, warns generative-AI expert Henry Ajder told the BBC that using the software for this purpose was not reliable.

“AI-enhancement tools don’t have some privileged knowledge of the reality that lies beneath a low-quality image. Instead, they approximate what an enhanced version of an image could look like,” he said.

“The risk is people confuse AI-enhancement, which is effectively a prediction, with new knowledge,” Adjer added.

Owen Scott27 January 2026 08:15

White House blames Minnesota Democrats for Alex Pretti killing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the shooting and killing by a federal immigration officer of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis “occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota.”

White House blames Democrats and distances Trump from Alex Pretti ‘assassin’ remarks

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the shooting and killing by a federal immigration officer of Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti “occurred as a result of a deliberate and hostile resistance by Democrat leaders in Minnesota.” Leavitt’s remarks showed the administration still seeks to blame the violence on its political rivals, even as President Donald Trump said Monday (26 January) he had a productive phone conversation with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz aimed at easing tensions. The White House claims resistance to Trump’s agenda led to the killings of Pretti and Renee Good amid Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota. Leavitt also made an effort to distance Trump from comments by several administration officials that criminalized Minneapolis protester Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed Saturday by a Border Patrol officer. Leavitt said she had “not heard the president characterise” Pretti as a domestic terrorist, a label Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem used a day earlier.
Shabnoor Irshad27 January 2026 08:00

Full story: Greg Bovino set to leave Minneapolis and could ‘retire’ in wake of Alex Pretti killing, report says

Border Patrolcommander at large” Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role in Minneapolis and will return to his old job in California, according to a report.

Bovino, who has been heavily involved in crackdowns on immigration across the country, will return to El Centro and could even “retire soon,” a DHS official and two other sources told The Atlantic.

However, in an online statement, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin strongly denied the claims.

“Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties,” she wrote on X in response to the reports, adding that Bovino “is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.”

Read on...

Greg Bovino set to leave Minneapolis and could ‘retire,’ report says

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin denied the claims that Bovino had been relieved of his duties as Border Patrol ‘commander at large,’ which was first reported by The Atlantic
Mike Bedigan27 January 2026 07:30

Cruz advises Trump administration to cool the rhetoric after federal immigration agent-involved shootings

Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, has advised the Trump administration to cool the rhetoric after two U.S. citizens were fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in the past month.

“The administration is doing a fantastic job securing the border....they're doing a terrific job going and arresting violent criminals, murderers and rapists and gang bangers...What I think the administration could do better is the tone with which they're describing this,” Cruz recently said on his podcast.

He continued: “Escalating the rhetoric doesn't help. And it actually loses credibility. And so I, I would encourage the administration to be more measured, to recognize the tragedy and to say, we don't want anyone's lives to be lost.”

Rachel Dobkin27 January 2026 07:00

Fetterman refuses to support a government shutdown after Democrats vow to oppose spending bill with ICE funding

Senator John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, has refused to support a government shutdown after Democrats vowed to oppose a spending bill with funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis Saturday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling —and unacceptable in any American city...Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included.”

In a Fox News interview Monday, Fetterman said, “I absolutely hope we can engage in a debate and make some kinds of the common sense reforms on ICE and make it more safe, more humane...but for me, I remain to be the one Democrat, at least, that refuses to shut our government down.”

Rachel Dobkin27 January 2026 06:30

Trump 'concerned' over Alex Pretti shooting: report

President Donald Trump is “concerned” about the sustainability of the immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a Border Patrol officer on Saturday, according to a new NBC News report.

“The president, I think, is obviously concerned about what he saw over the weekend,” one unnamed Trump adviser told the outlet, “He has always been exceptionally good at reading public perception, and understands this has not been handled well.”

Pretti’s death has caused more public outcry in an already tense situation between the Trump administration and Americans across the country who oppose its mass deportation efforts and the tactics agents are using to carry it out.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

Rachel Dobkin27 January 2026 06:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in